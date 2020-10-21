Monaro White Wool at Snow Vale top $6700

Damien Roach, Nutrien, Cooma with Snow Vale studmaster Michael Hedger parading the $6500 Poll Merino ram.

The second leg of the 41st annual Monaro White Wool Merino ram sale on Tuesday was held on-property for Michael and Katrina Hedger, Snowy Plains Merinos and Snow Vale Poll Merinos, Berridale.

They offered 39 rams which realised a top price of $6700 and average price of $1980 for 35 sold.

A feature of the sale was the purchase by Western Australian wool growers J.F and K.J Beech, Tenterden, WA of a Poll Merino to back up their AI program where they have been using Snow Vale and Cottage Park genetics.

Purchased through Nutrien Ag Solutions, stud stock agent Rick Power said the ram was selected for his genetic ability to grow bright and soft handling fine wool in a high rainfall district.

"The use of Monaro-bred genetics has been very impressive for the Beech family," he said.

The ram's fleece measured 19.7m, 3.3 SD, and 99.6 pc CF while his body scanned 42mm muscle depth, 87mm muscle width and 6mm fat depth.

The top price during the auction was $6700 paid by return client Peter Darmody, Ardlethan.

In a mixed-farming operation, Mr Darmody is ensuring the fleeces of his Merino flock are well nourished with deep crimp through the purchase of rams bred by Michael Hedger.

The fleece of Mr Darmody's new sire measured 19.6m, 3.2 SD, and 99.6pc CF.

Mr Darmody also secured a second ram for $2000.

Further impressive sales included one at $6250 bougth by Gordon and Jenny Crowe, Cooma: one at $5000 bought by Coolamatong Partnership, Cooma and included in their draft of three which averaged $4000 and one at $3000 purchased by Lester Jones, Goulburn.

One at $5000 and one at $4500 were bought by R Wallace, Cooma.

There was determined support from Monaro sheep breeders and included volume buyers Amandri Group, Cooma who added to their genetic strength with the purchase of 10 rams for $1375 average price.

Other volume buyers included Tim Jackson, Cooma who secured a draft of three rams for $1583 average: Grigor Wallace, Cooma who also bought three rams but for $1416 average and B.K., F.M., and P.B. Jones, Lockhart who took three rams home for $1250 average price.

Individual sales included one at $1750 when bought by Connorville Station, Cressy, Tasmania: one at $1500 purchased by Estate F.J Whitby, Rocky Hall and one $2000 bought through Schute Bell, Goulburn for a southern tablelands client.

Berridale district woolgrower Tim Jardine took home his selection of the offering for $1500.

Reflecting on the sale results, Michael Hedger said he was more than happy with the sale with returning clients satisfied with the production results achieved by his rams on their properties though very trying seasons.

"It was noticeable buyers appreciated the well nourished fleeces of the rams on offer," he said.

The sale was settled by Nutrien Ag Solutions, Cooma with Rick Power effectively wielding the gavel.

