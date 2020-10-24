New resource to ensure you're correctly transporting livestock

Agriculture Victoria has created a livestock transport checklist to help farmers prepare and plan their trips.

Agriculture Victoria technical specialist Kirstie Anderson said the transport of cattle, sheep or goats involved rules and regulations across a number of agencies.

"The new 'Transporting livestock responsibilities and recommendations' website provides everything farmers need to be across from market expectations to curfews, animals being fit to load, planning the journey and getting the paperwork right," Ms Anderson said.

"If you're selling livestock, either for slaughter over the hooks, to the saleyard or in a private sale, it's important to consider whether the stock meet your customer's requirements.

"Meeting market specifications can lead to higher prices compared to selling stock that is outside the specifications and can help to create a good relationship with your supply chain.



"The page provides a checklist of everything you need to be ready for market, to plan your journey and to get the paperwork right."

The checklist includes links to resources relating to market specifications such as age or dentition, weight, fat or condition scores, withholding periods, Livestock Production Assurance (LPA), Meat Standards Australia (MSA) or other quality assurance program information.

Producers, stock agents and transporters can access curfew advice and information as well as links to MSA handling requirements and standards to better understand specific supply chains.

The page has links to Australian Animal Welfare Standards and Guidelines, including the booklet 'Is the animal fit to load?'.

"Good preparation can ensure better animal welfare, minimise transport-related losses and can support better eating quality outcomes," Ms Anderson said.

"We've included reminders about 'spelling periods' for livestock if a journey is going to take longer than the maximum time allowed, as well as maximum times off feed and water to help producers put their best plan forward."

You can view the website, here.

