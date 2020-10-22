Refugees gain skills for ag jobs

A COURSE aimed at refugees with low levels of English was completed last week at Muresk Institute WA by a group looking to gain employment in the agricultural industry.

A collaboration between the Multicultural Services Centre (MSC) and Muresk Institute, the group completed the Entry to Working in Agriculture Skill Set (a modification of the existing Work in Agriculture Skill Set) last Friday.

Developed for a select group of refugees, the course was not announced or promoted to the public.

One of the participants, Peter Plar Wah relocated from Burma to Australia 12 years ago and worked as a paddy field farmer in his home country before the Burmese government seized his land.

Speaking to Farm Weekly on the last day of the course, Mr Plar Wah said he already had a job lined up on a farm at Katanning.

"I am very grateful for this opportunity, as it's been very useful in helping me find work," Mr Plar Wah said.

"We have learnt how to use farm machinery, mix chemicals and kill weeds and it's increased our knowledge of agricultural practices.

"I plan to relocate to Katanning, as a friend of mine has started a hobby farm which has pigs and goats.

"Because he doesn't have much money there are only a few animals so far, but we hope to make it larger as we progress.

"It's a community farm and other people that have completed this course will also work there."

Contracted by the Department of Training and Workforce Development to provide multicultural outreach services through Jobs and Skills Centres, MSC develops opportunities for individuals to upskill and potentially relocate to regional locations around WA where there is a demand for skilled workers and a range of jobs on offer.

Muresk Institute general manager Prue Jenkins said providing job and training related services to culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD) communities was a key part of the role of the Jobs and Skills Centres.

"MSC have had more than 60 clients express interest in agricultural training so they can work in a regional or remote area," Ms Jenkins said.

"These clients are refugees and many come from rural areas in their home countries.

"Working and living in a regional or remote location is an extremely attractive option because they can better their situation, save to own a home and make a good life for their families."

The Entry to Working in Agriculture Skill Set will also provide participants with credit towards the Certificate II in Agriculture or Rural Operations.

Ms Jenkins said Rural Enterprises, which specialises in agricultural recruitment, had brokered numerous employment opportunities for successful participants.

"Rural Enterprises secured the Harvest Trail contract and were introduced to MSC by Muresk to link refugee groups with suitable job opportunities," Ms Jenkins said.