Quality farmland for efficient cropping

Price: $1.2m

Location: Tenindewa

Area: 834ha

Agent: Nutrien Harcourts WA

Contact: Yves Beagley 0438 326 608





LOCATED near Tenindewa, 85 kilometres east of Geraldton and 15km west of Mullewa, Bauers presents a rare opportunity to purchase a smaller add-on property in a renowned grain growing region, or an entry level purchase for an astute agricultural investor.

Comprising about 50 per cent red loam and red sandy loam and 50pc yellow sandplain soils, Bauers consists of 724 arable hectares and is subdivided into three efficient paddocks suited to modern farming equipment and controlled-traffic farming practices.

The property is free of any major fixed improvements, with six/seven-line Ringlock fencing securing the boundary.

Modern agronomy and nutrition strategies have been implemented across the property.

Mouldboard ploughing (where appropriate), deep ripping and a diverse rotation have enabled strong production records and low weed burdens, with crop rotations consisting of wheat, canola, lupins and chemical fallow.

Nutrition and soil health have been a major focus of the owners, with fertiliser inputs consistently at 10 kilograms per hectare of phosphorus, trace elements applied annually in the cropping fertiliser and up to 2300 tonnes of lime sand being spread across the property in the past five years.

Dual road frontage, gravel reserves and its location 8km north of the Geraldton-Mt Magnet Road add to the property's appeal.

Bauers is well positioned to be a reliable, productive property for its new owner or a sound investment into WA farmland.

The owners would consider a leaseback arrangement.