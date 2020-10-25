Acreage with access to all facilities

THIS fantastic family home is situated on 1.96 hectares in the beautiful South West locality of Gelorup, on Bunbury's doorstep.

The house comprises four bedrooms, two bathrooms, dining and family area and a modern kitchen with a pantry and dishwasher.

The laundry is spacious and has great storage.

Additional storage is provided with a broom cupboard and more storage cupboards.

Reverse-cycle air-conditioning in the living areas provides great comfort throughout the year.

Outside the delight continues with a huge patio at the rear and side of the house that overlooks the beautiful below-ground swimming pool.

There's also a large shed which is lined and has cold and hot water and reverse-cycle air-conditioning.

This shed would be suitable as a granny flat or teenage retreat as it has a kitchen, living and dining area, separate bedroom and combined bathroom, toilet and laundry.

The property also has a nine metre x 6m powered workshop, 4m x 3m powered shed, large garden shed and a chicken shed.

There is a fenced area around the house for dogs or chickens.

Additional features of the property include a huge concrete rainwater tank, bore with automatic reticulation and solar panels for reduced electricity costs.

This property is conveniently close to great facilities including schools, shopping centres, medical and allied health, sporting facilities and government services.