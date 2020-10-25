A top choice to relish the rural life

Price: $699,000

Location: Neergabby

Area: 29.66ha

Agent: Nutrien Harcourts WA

Contact: Adam Shields 0429 104 760

THIS is an excellent country residence set on 29.66 hectares of partially cleared land with dual road frontage.

Built in the late 1980s, this four-bedroom brick and tin roof home has more than 250 square metres of living space and is ideally positioned to ensure comfort and privacy.

The home has a large and functional kitchen with a centre island bench and solid jarrah benchtops that overlook the family and dining areas.

There is a separate formal lounge and dining room, complete with an open fire place, that is built around a central atrium which forms the centrepiece of the living zones.

The bedrooms are very large and accommodate king-sized beds.

The main bedroom has an ensuite and walk-in wardrobe and is positioned well away from the living areas.

The house has a wood combustion heater, solar hot water, an eight panel solar system and electrically operated security screens on all external windows.

To enhance the rural feel, the entire home is encompassed by verandahs with brick paving.

The house looks out to a magnificent shade-house with plants, which is twice the house size.

Also included with the property are two sheds (14 metre x 12m and 12m x 7m), which are lockable and have concrete flooring, three-phase power and water.

There's also a stand-alone three-room office with toilet facilities and a separate two-bedroom caretaker's residence with a large living room.

The property is watered by three bores with reticulation.

The owners have enjoyed and developed this property since 1984.

Whether you are seeking a rural hideaway, lifestyle farm or a place to make your business dreams a reality, this property has it all.

This listing is a must see to really appreciate all that it has to offer.