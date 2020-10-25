Esteemed scholarship for WACOA student

WA COLLEGE OF Agriculture (WACOA) Denmark student Asher Trom-Wright is the successful recipient of the Australian Equestrian Scholarship.

Valued at $11,500 and sponsored by Equestrian Victoria, Mr Trom-Wright secured his place in the Equine Program at Marcus Oldham College, Victoria, making him the third WACOA Denmark student to attend the prestigious institution.

Wanting to further improve his skills and knowledge of the equine industry, Mr Trom-Wright found he had a good rapport with horses at a young age, having grown up around them.

"The biggest challenge I see facing the equine industry in the next 10 years will be to make new rules concerning animal welfare that will satisfy the public that horses in their interactions with human beings can live a healthy and happy life from the time they are foals all the way into their old age," Mr Trom-Wright said.

"I find it interesting how using different methods of training for different types of horse will get the best out of them.

"Currently I am breaking and training horses as well as trying my hand at re-educating horses for and from different disciplines."

WACOA Denmark principal Steve Swallow said the college encouraged its students to apply for scholarships to further their education.

"Marcus Oldham is well-regarded for providing an internationally recognised Diploma of Equine Management and the college, through its own equine program, has been able to provide Asher with a firm grounding in his chosen field of study," Mr Swallow said.

WACOA Denmark offers a Certificate II in Horse Care, which students can spread over two to three years.

In the course students learn riding skills, hoof care, horse health, dressage, how to lunge horses and are given the opportunity to perform daily tasks in the equine industry.

The college has 26 student-owned and six school-owned horses on site.

"Students can bring their own horse if they wish, but we can also provide them with a horse if they need," Mr Swallow said.

"Some of the kids do our equine course purely for recreational purposes while others have gone on to work in the industry.

"Some of our previous students now work at horse studs, for trainers and we also had one student who became a jockey."

WACOA Denmark has 140 students enrolled, 96 of which are boarders.

Mr Swallow said the school was at capacity for 2021 and had a waiting list.

On November 20, 43 year 12 students are expected to graduate from the college.