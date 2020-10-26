Machinery deals kick goals in tough year

WHILE the world has been languishing with the effects of COVID-19, the Farm Machinery & Industry Association has been kicking goals this year.

Speaking at the recent annual general meeting of the association, chairman Brad Forrester said decades of lobbying by the FMIA had borne fruits.

"Over the past 12 months we have continued to put our mechanisation in the forefront of our State government's mind with Main Roads rewriting its transport regulations to better suit our industry and a huge investment in Muresk Institute,'' Mr Forrester said.

"The importance of our last AGM can't be understated because the changes from the Main Roads followed in the next 30 days and they were games-changing for our industry.

"Main Roads increased the 'no pilot required' regulations to 3.8 metres, an increase from 3.5m, meaning ag dealers and manufacturers could move a large majority of equipment unencumbered, without the expense of the licensed pilot.

"Important road safety was the key driver when considering changes."

Mr Forrester said ag training also was given a boost with a $7.5 million investment by the State government to the Muresk Institute.

"These things just don't happen overnight," he said.

"It has been a focus by the FMIA over a 12-year period and it is a big reward for the time spent by (executive officer) John Henchy and all the executive members.

"Getting the green light is one thing and now the planning begins.

"A sub-committee has been set up by Muresk Institute's general manager Prue Jenkins and the FMIA.

"This group is working through building plans to develop facilities that will be industry-leading and ready to accommodate a large group of future agricultural apprentices and trainees."