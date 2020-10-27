Snail bait trial to tackle other pests

A UNIQUE pellet bait designed for control of snails, slugs, slaters, earwigs and millipedes is undergoing registration assessment by Australia's chemical regulation body.

Imtrade Australia developed Transcend Molluscicide and Insecticide to provide growers with an effective and efficient baiting option designed to fit seamlessly into current broadacre operations.

The product is resisted for control in brassicas, ornamentals and other agricultural non-crop areas.

However it is also in front of the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA) to expand that registration to include a number of broadacre and horticulture crops.

Imtrade national technical manager Michael Macpherson said the product which they have developed was different to a standard agrichemical product.

"It's essentially a high quality snail bait which has another ingredient in it to control slaters, millipedes and earwigs which are all becoming an increasing problem in pockets of WA," Mr Macpherson said.

"The APVMA have to apply appropriate risk assessments and there is often a bit of toing and froing so that they understand the science and what we're trying to achieve as it's not something that would come across their desk every day.

"We're confident in canola registration, but in terms of the other crops, the application is in and we will have to see what they come back to us with."

While some of the pests have been present in Australia for some time without having a significant effect on production systems, the recent adoption of moisture and stubble retention based agro-systems have seen the pests' rapid rise to prominence in some regions.

Mr Macpherson said the Australian climate dictated that agricultural practices to prevent moisture loss, improve water infiltration, build organic matter and soil structure and prevent the erosion of topsoil via wind and water, were of paramount importance.

"Recent trends in climate shift are also further influencing these practices as rainfall and temperature trends become more sporadic," he said.

"Since the mid 1990s, the adoption of minimal and no-till practices has seen rapid uptake across most broadacre cropping regions.

"These systems usually involve one or more of the following practices: stubble retention, direct drilling, minimal/no tillage, minimal/no burning, controlled trafficking, chemical fallows and harvest chaff management."

Since these practices have been adopted, there has been a clear shift in the abundance of pest species.

In Australian broadacre cropping there are four snail species of significance, two major introduced slug species, three species of slater associated with damage to broadacre crops, plus one species of earwig and one species of millipede.

"All these species have been highly advantaged by the adoption of these newer practices, as the traditional cultural practices utilised in broadacre agro-systems was naturally disadvantageous to these pests," Mr Macpherson said.

"Mechanical manipulation of soils, burning and general removal of bio-mass removed subsoil moisture, promoted compaction, disturbed invertebrate refuges, eggs and dormancy stages, effectively providing an unfavourable habitat and disrupting the life-cycle which prevented rapid population explosions."

Transcend itself consists of small, compact pellets providing between 40 and 80 bait points per square metre, which is considered effective for appropriate snail and slug population control.

The bait formulation demonstrated "rainfastness", maintaining its physical integrity for four to eight weeks under field conditions.

Mr MacPherson said this durability meant that a single pass with Transcend could persist longer in the field and may remove the requirement for secondary bait applications in a season, which is often the case with low durability snail baits.

"The occurrence of slaters, earwigs and millipedes often coincides with snail and slug activity in Australian broadacre cropping, with Transcend highly palatable to these species, delivering a lethal dose at very small consumption rates," he said.

"While this is advantageous to preventing crop damage, it also addresses the issue of these species consuming snail/slug baits as even though ingestion is required for efficacy, the amount consumed to cause lethality is low, leaving the majority of the bait available for snail/slug encounter.

"The efficacy of Transcend on these species is exceptional, with controlled experimental designs indicating 100 per cent control."