Foodbank marks 85m meal donations from food quartet

Family-owned agribusinesses, Manildra Group and MSM Milling, have marked a unique partnership with food producers Simplot and Rinoldi and food relief organisation, Foodbank Australia - 85 million meals donated to people in need.

The two NSW-based food processors have donated flour since 2004 as well as oil and sugar since 2009 to manufacturers Rinoldi and Simplot Australia in Victoria, as part of Foodbank's vital collaborative food supply programs.

Manildra Group and MSM Milling source wheat and canola from farmers in NSW and Victoria, handle the milling and consolidation locally and help people across Australia with finished products distributed via the Foodbank network of front-line charities.

Manildra Group's flour is donated to Melbourne-based Rinoldi Pasta which produces pasta lines specifically for Foodbank to distribute Australia-wide.

MSM Milling's Auzure canola oil and NSW North Coast-sourced Sunshine Sugar are donated to Simplot to produce Leggo's Napoletana Pasta Sauce.

Manildra flour mill manager John Brunner said each year the flour donation delivered about 5 million serves of pasta to Australians experiencing all types of hardships.

"Now, more than ever the Foodbank pasta program is invaluable to those who need it most," he said.

"Australians who were struggling to get enough food before COVID-19 are now going hungry more often, with 43 per cent going a day a week without eating.

"As an Australian-owned family business we're proud to step up and donate 350 tonnes of locally milled flour and 12 tonnes of sugar to this vital program to help vulnerable Australians in need."

The partnership with Foodbank was now in its 16th year.

MSM Milling's expeller pressed non-GM canola oil makes up a vital ingredient in the 250,000 jars of Leggo's Napoletana pasta sauce made for the partnership each year.

The sauce donation equates to almost 1m serves.

Foodbank's national agriculture program manager Jacqui Payne said the organisation was extremely grateful for Manildra Group and MSM Milling's dedication and ongoing involvement in the vital programs.

"Our collaborative supply programs are a world-leading and globally unique model for food relief, and we're delighted to have proud Australian businesses like Manildra and MSM Milling playing such major roles," she said.

"They understand the importance of Foodbank being able to make these pantry essentials available to families from all regions and all walks of life who are doing it tough right now.

"Put simply, if we did not receive this support, families and individuals would be going without."

Director Bob Mac Smith said his company was honoured to play an essential part in a program that alleviates food insecurity in local communities.



Every year for 12 years MSM Milling has donated thousands of litres of canola oil to the program to ensure such a versatile pantry staple is available to those who most need it.

"We're a family business with a team proud to donate to the program and see the difference it makes to everyday people, including some in our own backyard in Central West NSW.," he said.

"This year has really highlighted the vital importance of Australian businesses supporting local farmers, manufacturers, organisations and other Australian businesses.

"It truly is a unique partnership that highlights what can be achieved when suppliers and food manufacturers come together to collectively benefit communities, from farmers, local businesses and our most vulnerable.

"It's extremely humbling to be involved in this."

