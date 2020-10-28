Grylls honoured with life membership

FORMER LEADER of The Nationals WA Brendon Grylls was awarded with life membership, the party's highest honour, at its recent State conference in Albany.

Mr Grylls was a party member of the Legislative Assembly from 2001 to 2017 and was elected party leader in 2005. However in the 2008 election, when his seat was abolished in a redistribution, Mr Grylls transferred to the new seat of the Central Wheatbelt.

The Nationals WA leader Mia Davies, who worked with Mr Grylls since 2002 and served in parliament with him as his deputy, said he was an "overwhelmingly deserving" recipient, having been the architect of The Nationals' Royalties for Regions program.

After serving as Regional Development and Lands Minister, Mr Grylls transferred from the Central Wheatbelt and became the first Nationals member to win the traditionally-Labour held seat of the Pilbara.

He was then defeated by Labor candidate, Kevin Michel, when he re-contested his seat of Pilbara in the 2017 State election.

"Brendon always set out to dare greatly in politics and he was responsible for a transformative chapter of The Nationals, which saw our party embrace its independence and expand representation of regional WA in State and Federal Parliament," Ms Davies said.

"As leader, Brendon was responsible for creating and delivering Royalties for Regions, helping address a backlog of regional investment."

Distinguished Service Medal Awards were also presented to Bob Millard, Phil Bailey and Doug Cunningham at the State conference.

Mr Millard, who was involved with the party for 35 years, served as president of the Albany branch during that time, while Mr Cunningham's Nationals career spanned 20 years and included serving as Ms Davies chief of staff and Mr Grylls media adviser.

Mr Bailey served as secretary and treasurer of the Albany branch for 10 years.

The Nationals WA acting state director Jack Mallick also thanked outgoing members of the State Executive for their service.

"Our State executive serves a vital role providing party governance, raising issues of importance for our membership and working closely with our elected Members of Parliament on behalf of regional families, businesses and communities," Mr Mallick said.

"I'm pleased to be working closely with the State executive team as we begin our campaign to restore Royalties for Regions at the 2021 State election."