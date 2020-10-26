Producers asked: What are the biggest concerns for beef's sustainability?

Grassroots producers are being encouraged to have their say on the big issues facing the Australian beef industry.

Through an online survey and online forums, producers can share what they think are the biggest concerns for the long-term viability and prosperity of the industry.

These activities will help inform updates to the Australian Beef Sustainability Framework - the industry initiative to define and report on how the industry cares for people, business, livestock and the environment.

Southern NSW lot feeder and farmer, Tess Herbert, chairs the group that steers the Framework on behalf of industry. She says producer engagement in the survey is essential.

"No one knows the beef industry better than those at the heart of it: producers. That's why we're seeking producers' input on which issues they think are the greatest risk to the industry thriving," she said.



The Australian Beef Sustainability Framework was established by the Red Meat Advisory Council, with support from Meat & Livestock Australia, to ensure the beef industry remains in the driver's seat.

The producer survey and online forums are part of the first major review of the Australian Beef Sustainability Framework since it was launched in 2017. The Framework team is also interviewing major retailers and other customers, exporters, bankers and others who have an interest in the industry.

"We need to know what issues producers think are most important, but must also ensure we understand and meet the expectations of other groups who have a stake in the Australian beef industry," Mrs Herbert said.

Producers can also learn more about the Framework and the major review underway in a series of online forums later this month.

"With COVID-19, we can't meet in person to discuss these issues, but hosting the forums online means we aren't confined to one location and can welcome many more beef producers from right across Australia to have their say," Mrs Herbert said.

The forums are scheduled for Tuesday 10 November, Wednesday 11 November, and Thursday 12 November.

Producers can register to attend one of the forums here.

The online survey is open now and will close on 13 November. It takes approximately 30 minutes to complete and is available here.

