Once it was the all important meeting place for jackaroos and their girlfriends across the Riverina, but the Conargo Pub is now only a shell belying its former status as one of the most recognised watering holes in the bush.

Following the destruction by fire in 2014, the historic building has stood forlorn at the crossroads of the Carrathool and Conargo Roads, but is now subject to renewed interest in it's restoration.



Shearing contractors Charlie and Bob White purchased the freehold and liquor licence in 2015 and their plans to re-establish the pub's central status has been revived by Michael and Paul Lodge, sons the late Neville Lodge, mine host from 1956 to 1980.

"Paul and I are doing this in memory of Dad," Michael Lodge said.

"We are very excited about the restoration.

"The Peppin Heritage Centre in Deniliquin are also supporting us with offers of copies of the Merino photos lost in the fire."

The re-opening of the Conargo Pub is planned for the Deni Ute Muster in 2021.

For further reading visit - https://www.theland.com.au/story/3490915/conargo-pubs-colorful-past/



The story Great news for Conargo Pub first appeared on The Land.