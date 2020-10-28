'Hass' the Delroy family created the perfect avocado?

IMAGINE heading to the supermarket armed with the ability to see inside the avocado before making your selection.

Now, Western Australian avocado growers Delroy Orchards can do just that all before their fruit hits the supermarket shelves.



They will launch a new premium Hass avocado this October, after spending the past eight years perfecting growing techniques, working with leading universities and are now also using near-infrared technology to check inside each avocado before it leaves the orchard.



The x-ray-like technology is commonly used by apple growers but it's the first time in Australia it's being used to inspect avocados.



Dubbed the 'Delcado' - a signature smash-up of Delroy and avocado - the premium grade Hass is grown at the Delroy Orchards in Pemberton, one hour east of WA's Margaret River.



FAMILY: Kathryn, Suzie and Robbie Delroy. Photo: Sam Harris.

It is one of the only Australian-grown avocados in season from October to February - a time when imported avocados typically fill the shelves, mostly from New Zealand, and now Chile as well.

Driven by consumer demand for improved avocado quality, the Delroy family spent years fine tuning each part of their avocados' journey through growing, quality checks, storage, ripening and supply chain so they can consistently give Australians a better avocado - a Delcado.

"We've put a lot of energy into controlling the quality of our Delcados," Delroy Orchards business development manager Robbie Delroy said.



"This starts on the tree where we test the fruit for its oil content to make sure it has a rich flavour before it's picked.

"We're also now using near-infrared technology, in addition to our blemish technology, to see inside the avocado to better detect any internal damage.



"The technology is already used by apple growers looking for bruises in their fruit, while it is early days for avocados, we're excited about what it could mean for quality control and the avocado category in general.

"Another key investment has been making our supply chain as efficient and controlled as possible, so we can monitor and temperature control every step of the Delcados journey from orchard to store."

The longer an avocado takes to get to store, the more time it has to deteriorate.



The Delroys saw a clear opportunity to improve quality through supply chain efficiency and have invested heavily in R&D in partnership with Australian and international universities to improve best practice technology in both production and supply chain.

"Our Delcados will arrive at least two times faster to stores than imported avocados, meaning a Delcado you buy at the supermarket is potentially 12-15 days fresher," Mr Delroy said.



VIEW: Delroy Orchard, Pemberton, WA. Photo: Sam Harris.

Robbie and his siblings Suzie and Kathryn all play an active role running the orchard.

The Delroys have worked with Reservoir Partners on a three-year strategic marketing program.



The launch will begin with a major integrated brand campaign launching with two commercials on television and digital channels, public relations and social media programs, out of home advertising, point of sale, and a media partnership with taste.com.au.

The campaign brings to life just what makes Delcado "a better avocado" from x-ray checks to provenance, and includes working with some of the country's favourite chefs and cooks.

The Delroy family is so confident a Delcado is better quality than other avocados, they'll also announce a money back guaranteefor the fruit.

"We know a Delcado is a better avocado and we'll stand by that. Our customers deserve the very best, and if a customer is not happy, we want to fix it, so we're giving a money back guarantee," Mr Delroy said.



"You just need to return your Delcado to the shop where you bought it for another Delcado or a refund."

Delcados will be available from October to February at Coles, Woolworths and Aldi supermarkets, Harris Farm Markets and all good fresh produce retailers in NSW, Victoria, South Australia, WA and Tasmania.

They retail at the same price as regular Hass and are easy to spot with a distinct navy and gold Delcado sticker.

For more information on Delcados, visit www.delcado.com.au

