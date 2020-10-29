Asparagus price slides as Japan exports ease

ASPARAGUS growers could take a hit this season with a significant price drop, according to Rural Bank.

The October 2020 Rural Bank Insights Update says early season asparagus prices are 40.8 per cent lower in comparison to this time last year with the current price of $10.35 per kilo also considerably lower than the three-year average.



"Asparagus picking is now in full swing with a strong harvest expected following above average rainfall across the major asparagus crop region in Victoria," the report said.



"The lower prices are reflecting the decreased export demand from Japan which has been Australia's largest asparagus export market in previous years."



OUTGOING: A graph from the Australian Horticulture Statistics Handbook 2018/19 shows how reliant Australian asparagus production is on Japan as an export market.

The Australian Horticulture Statistics Handbook 2018/19 says Australia produced 10,237 tonnes of asparagus to June 2019, with a value of production of $86.6 million.



It exported 3799 tonnes which was worth $29.8 million.

The Handbook reflects the significant influence Japan has as a buyer of Australian asparagus, with 71 per cent of fresh product exported there.



