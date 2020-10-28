The NSW grains industry lost one of its favourite sons and most innovative farmers with the passing of Doug Cush last Friday.

He died peacefully in the John Flynn Private Hospital, Tugan, Qld, surrounded by members of his family.

Mr Cush, 72, of Saltwell, Bellata, and Bellata Gold Milling, Tamworth, became known well beyond farming circles when he established a milling and export operation to process premium-quality durum wheat from his North West NSW farm into award-winning semolina and flour.

He was a fierce advocate for ensuring farmers were properly rewarded for their premium grain and the creation of Bellata Gold Milling allowed him to take control of the processing and marketing of his high-quality durum wheat.



GOING FOR GOLD: Bellata farmer, Doug Cush, became known around the world as a producer of high-quality durum pasta, semolina and flour.

The Bellata district between Narrabri and Moree produces some of the best durum wheat in the world.

Bellata Gold became a shining example of what could be achieved for economic growth in regional Australia through the local processing of food.



However, the success of Bellata Gold was many years in the planning and making and testament to Mr Cush's determination and business skills.



In more recent times Mr Cush was heavily involved in the opposition to coal-seam gas drilling in his region.

Mr Cush was born in Inverell on February 16, 1948.



He is survived by his wife, Helen, and their three daughters Penny Blatchford, "Innesfail", Gurley, Natalie Tydd, "Yatta", Bellata, and Michelle Shaw, Bardon, Qld, along with nine grandchildren.



The story Sad loss of the 'master of pasta' Doug Cush, aged 72 first appeared on Farm Online.