National Mushroom Day given air time

AUSSIE mushrooms were given a boost this month with National Mushroom Day.

Marked on October 15, the day provided a chance to highlight mushrooms in the media spotlight.



The aim of the day was to show off recipe options and health benefits of the fungi.

One of the main focuses of this year's National Mushroom Day was promoting mushrooms' ability to produce Vitamin D.



This vitamin is known to assist the absorption of calcium, which is needed for bones and teeth development.



Recent research has also shown Vitamin D assists with respiratory systems and immunity.



According to the Australian Mushroom Growers Association (AMGA), one in four Australians are reported to be Vitamin D deficient.

To help spread the message and share some mushroom recipes, the AMGA commissioned Dr Flavia Fayet-Moore from Nutrition Research Australia, to appear on Studio 10, alongside chef Matt Donovan.

RELATED READING

Dr Fayet-Moore is currently immersed in mushroom research and health professional advocacy for Australian Mushrooms.



She took the opportunity to explain the process of how just three mushrooms a day can provide 100 per cent of daily vitamin D needs.



CELEBRATING: Several mushroom producers throughout Australia hosted National Mushroom Day barbecues for staff.

Put simply, taking store-bought mushrooms and placing them in the sun for just 15 minutes, will see the product convert vitamin D in a similar process as human skin.



"Being fungi, makes them unique because they have the nutrients and antioxidants you'd expect from a vegetable but they also have those that are typically found in whole grains, nuts or animal foods like fish or eggs," Dr Fayet-Moore said.

The message of vitamin D was echoed throughout Facebook and Instagram.



Australian Mushrooms gave participants the opportunity to win a Weber Q by sharing a picture of their mushroom dish, either home cooked or at a restaurant and sharing the hashtag #NationalMushroomDay.

HELPING: Mushroom growers around the country took part in National Mushroom Day.

SA Mushrooms partnered with local organisation, Pick a Local. Pick SA, to create host a Facebook Live cook-off, featuring two former MasterChef contestants, Mandy Hall and Helen "The Greek Vegetarian".



Over an hour long live social media broadcast, the pair each cooked a a mushroom dish.

Mushroom Growers around the country joined the celebrations by taking the opportunity show their staff appreciation for all their hard work, by hosting mushroom day barbecues.



Sign up here to Good Fruit and Vegetables weekly newsletter for all the latest horticulture news each Thursday...

The story National Mushroom Day given air time first appeared on Good Fruit & Vegetables.