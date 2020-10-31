Gate 2 Plate dishes up on November 7

IT is that time of year again to get your entries in for the annual Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Challenge (HBG2P).

Nominations are open for the 2021 HBG2P Challenge which is Western Australia's only beef supply chain competition and the deadline for producers, commercial and stud breeders alike, to nominate teams of young cattle for the objectively measured challenge is Saturday, November 7.

The challenge is unique because it is 100 per cent commercially focused and assesses cattle only on objective traits important for profitability and efficiency through the supply chain, allowing producers to benchmark and improve their bottom line.

In the past the challenge has received entries from producers from Esperance to Geraldton and the committee is looking for a similar spread this year.

By taking part in the HBG2P beef producers can gain a greater awareness of the requirements of the market and the supply chain.

It is vital for producers to gain a better understanding of how their cattle perform past the farmgate, facilitating the development of stronger herds and profitability, developing more sustainable supply chains and building industry capacity to supply new and emerging markets.

HBG2P event co-ordinator Sheena Smith said given the feedback from past entrants, the challenge has been extremely popular with producers looking to further their knowledge of their cattle breeding objectives and get feedback on their herd's performance.

The Kupsch family, Tara Limousin and Black Tara Angus studs, Allanooka, has entered the challenge three times and like it as it is a commercial relevant competition.

Brad Kupsch said this challenge removed out all the subjective and opinionated points of view which you get in the show ring and that were not relevant to a commercial operation.

"It is also good because it engages everyone in the supply chain from the producer and lotfeeder through to the processor and the consumer," Mr Kupsch said.

"It allows you, as a producer, to get good feedback and benchmark your herd against others across the entire supply chain.

"I would encourage beef producers across the State to enter, even if they don't think they are going to win, as the challenge provides valuable feedback for their production system and highlights what is working and where you can improve.

"The information you get back is just as valuable as the prizes."

As well as running 150 breeders across their Angus and Limousin stud herds the Kupsch family also run 150 commercial Angus breeders which are joined to Limousin bulls.

At the other end of the State, Narrikup producer Max Farley, Lonaker Limousin stud, also sees great value in entering the challenge.

Mr Farley started his beef herd at Narrikup four years ago after moving across from Finley, New South Wales, where he used to be a dairy farmer and milked 1000 cows.

The Farleys run a stud herd of about 120 Limousin breeders alongside 300 Angus and Angus cross breeders which are mated to Limousin bulls.

Mr Farley, who has entered the past two challenges, said they decided to be involved as they wanted to know how their stud genetics were performing in a commercial operation.

"It allows us to get feedback on what our genetics are doing and in turn work out what direction we should take them in the future," Mr Farley said.

"I see it as a good competition that allows us to see how our cattle perform across all sectors of the industry from performance in the feedlot to processing performance and eating quality."

In the first year the Farleys entered one team and their team placed second overall.

In the 2020 challenge they entered two teams - a pure Limousin team and a Limousin-Angus cross team - and he intends to enter again this year.

To enter the challenge producers need two steers and one heifer which are owner bred.

In terms of costs entrants only have to pay one third of the feeder/entry fee when entering, the remainder of the fees will be redeemed from the proceeds of the cattle sales when processed.

All challenge animals, begin the grain feeding period on the same day and are fed the same ration.

Points are allocated based on cattle performance throughout the supply chain and results, including all data, are provided to competitors and sponsors.

Entries for the 2021 challenge close on Saturday, November 7, so if you are thinking about entering make sure you get your entries in now.

For more information: phone Sheena on 0427 214 707 or go to gate2platechallenge.com.au