Kukerin blocks fetch top dollar

TWO separate successful auctions of neighbouring farms resulted in the expectations of real estate experts being exceeded.

On behalf of Clive Bahr, Kukerin, Paddy's North and Paddy's South were sold under the hammer to two neighbouring families, with a crowd of about 50 people in attendance.

Under the guidance of Elder Real Estate senior real estate executive - rural and auctioneer Simon Cheetham, Paddy's South fetched an impressive $435,000, when purchased by Grant Lukins and Jamie Gray, Kukerin.

Measuring 113.36 hectares, of which 110ha was arable, the sale equates to $3837 per hectare or $3955 per arable hectare.

Paddy's North spanned 150.75ha, with 137.6ha being arable, and sold for $400,000 to the Watkins family, Kukerin.

This sale equalled $2653/ha or $2907 per arable hectare.

Both of these sales reflect major increases in land values as Rural Bank's annual Farmland Values report recorded land prices in the Lake Grace region to be $1101/ha in 2019 and $952/ha in 2018.

Elders Real Estate sales specialist Ron Dewson handled the marketing campaign and said he expected strong results but the sale results were higher than anticipated.

"There was good interest in both properties - I knew they were going to be good auctions," Mr Dewson said.

Interest in the properties came mostly from family farmers who already operated in the area.

Mr Dewson said smaller parcels tended to sell for higher prices per hectare as they offered farmers an opportunity to expand without expending much capital.

And it's for this reason that smaller parcels can attract more competition.

"They were two small blocks which were affordable as add-on properties to existing operations, which is what made them appealing to both buyers," he said.

In providing an update for the region he services, Lake Grace, Mr Dewson said the drier than normal season experienced by most in the area had not yet dampened buyer confidence.

"I have not seen buyer confidence being impacted, but I think they are more cautious," he said.

"Regardless, there is still strong interest in properties, but there isn't much on the market to satisfy that demand."

The two parcels sold to separate buyers who both neighboured the properties.

It was Mr Cheetham's first time auctioning since gaining his auctioneer's license earlier in the year and Mr Dewson said he had great clarity in his voice and didn't rush the process.

He's set the bar high for himself in achieving two sales that exceeded expectations.

"There had been very strong enquiry so we went into the auction fairly relaxed and confident we would get a great result for the sellers," Mr Cheetham said.

"I'd like to think we broke any previous records in the Merilup area on a per hectare basis.

"The parcels had been really well-farmed and managed by the vendor and featured some excellent soil types."

Paddy's South had been cropped on a continual rotation of canola, wheat, peas and barley.

Paddy's North was also used for cropping and had established clover pastures.

It was also proven to be a reliable livestock proposition.