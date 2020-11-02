NZ increases live export requirements

The requirements follow an independent review into the animal welfare assurances MPI receives from exporters, led by Mike Heron and supported by retied rear admiral Tony Parr.

The review was launched after the loss of the Gulf Livestock 1 in a typhoon off the coast of Japan in September.

MPI director-general Ray Smith said the department would introduce several additional requirements for the export of livestock until the new Labor government, led by Jacinda Ardern, who was re-elected last week, could make decisions about a wider policy review of the trade.

"We've moved quickly following the Heron review to ensure no serious animal welfare issue for the 24,000 cows in pre-export quarantine, which would likely have to be slaughtered if interim measures weren't put in place," Mr Smith said.

"We want to ensure they are moved safely.

"It's important to note New Zealand does not export animals for slaughter, but as breeding stock."

Mr Smith says the Heron review found NZ has robust checks and balances in place to ensure the welfare of livestock transported by sea, but MPI could strengthen parts of the Animal Welfare Export Certificate (AWEC) process.

"We will do that because we're committed to ensuring crew and animals on livestock export boats are safe," Mr Smith said.

The NZ cabinet introduced an absolute prohibition on livestock shipments until October 23 and a conditional prohibition from October 24 to November 30.

Mr Smith said immediate changes would apply for the conditional prohibition period and they included: focused maritime inspection of livestock carrier ships entering NZ to transport livestock by Maritime New Zealand as an additional safeguard; restricting stocking density on vessels to 90 per cent of current limits to match new Australian standards; increased requirements for voyage reporting, including daily veterinary reports during voyages; and increased minimum fodder requirements that ensure at least 20pc of feed is available for unplanned delays during the voyage.

Mr Smith said MPI was considering longer-term changes suggested by the reviewers, such as requiring more information in AWEC applications and reviewing rules, guidance and regulations.

"Advice will be provided soon to the incoming government on the wider policy review, which started in 2019 and the independent reviewers' report will help inform that work," he said.

"Included in the advice will be further consideration of lower stock density rates for shipments."

Mr Heron said the export of livestock was a complex international undertaking involving farmers, exporters, vessel owners, trading partners and others.

"Our review found that while the system is robust, there are changes that can be made now to boost the assurances MPI receives," Mr Heron said.

"I want to thank all those who took part in the review from those involved in the exports, to vets and animal welfare groups.

"The review showed very clearly that everyone involved is committed to the welfare of the people and animals."

Rear admiral Parr said livestock vessels operated according to international rules and certification, but additional NZ-based checks by Maritime NZ should provide extra safeguards for vessel safety.

Mr Smith said during the conditional prohibition period MPI would have discretion to consider applications for AWECs for exports by sea.

He said approval for AWECs will not be granted for livestock shipments unless all requirements have been met.

"We are working closely with exporters to ensure the new requirements are well understood," Mr Smith said.

The review assessed the assurances MPI receives when it considers an application for an AWEC - required for the export of live animals - in particular: carriage by sea as a mode of transport and susceptibility of livestock to harm and distress on the journey when exported by ship.

MPI consulted widely and received more than 3500 submissions during the nine-week public consultation period.

The submission of the review to the minister was delayed due to priorities related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The independent review by Mr Heron will help inform final advice to ministers on the wider 2019 review.