MLA webinars hone in on the tricks to resilience

Red meat producers have the opportunity to learn how to boost business resilience through innovation and adoption of research outcomes when the first two webinars in Meat & Livestock Australia's free five-part webinar series kicks off next week.



The MLA Updates: Redefining Resiliencewebinar series runs throughout November in the lead up to MLA's Annual General Meeting, providing updates, insights and inspiration for a resilient future for red meat producers.



The first webinar, on 4 November from 1pm to 2pm (AEDT), will feature practical, outcomes-focused advice for producers wanting to be leaders in change and innovation. The second webinar, on 5 November from 1pm to 2pm (AEDT), will discuss how adopting new research outcomes can contribute to a sustainable future for Australian red meat.



MLA General Manager Research, Development and Adoption, Michael Crowley, said adopting new research outcomes and proven management practices is critical to improving livestock business resilience and prosperity in the Australian red meat industry.



"As we increase our investment in the adoption of R&D outcomes, improving the return on that investment measured through productivity improvements at the enterprise level is critical. Value for the R&D investment is only as good as the outcomes delivered directly to producer businesses and this is the focus of our efforts," Mr Crowley said.



"The first webinar will explore how MLA's adoption strategy addresses producer priorities and increases prosperity through adoption of key research and technology along the supply chain.



"Attendees can learn how adoption strategies support producer innovation, including how genetics investments and supply chain aligned strategic partnerships tackle complex issues and deliver improved business benefits."



Mr Crowley said the second webinar, with its sustainability focus, will discuss how striking a balance between economic, social and environmental priorities can deliver a sustainable future for Australian red meat.



"Post-farmgate innovation can deliver improvements in product value that creates and captures new value for the supply chain," he said.



"Reducing costs along the supply chain, developing innovative new products, reducing waste as well as improving efficiencies in water and energy delivers benefits to livestock producers and attracts new sources of investment revenue."



"Producers will learn about industry's roadmap for achieving the Carbon Neutral 2030 (CN30) target, and how they can benefit from the improved productivity associated with CN30 initiatives.



"What tools and resources are in the pipeline to help producers work towards the CN30 target and assist with adapting to climate variability, carbon farming and feedbase solutions, will also be discussed.



"Producers can also learn what animal welfare R&D activities MLA is investing in, including biosecurity, pain relief and vaccines, to reduce livestock mortality and the impacts of pain management and disease prevention."



Click here for more information and to register for the webinars.



