Scholarship to help with berry freezing research

ADVANCING freezing techniques for berries in Australia will be one of the goals for Churchill Fellowship winner, Stuart McGruddy.

The Queensland berry producer was awarded the scholarship from Hort Innovation.

Mr McGruddy will use the fellowship to investigate how to build on the knowledge, experience and technology used in the freezing of whole soft berry fruits to help the Australian berry industry take advantage of these value-adding opportunities.

"Understanding processes and techniques used in other countries will help the Australian berry industry become more efficient and knowledgeable in the freezing of their product," Mr McGruddy said.



His business, My Berries, partners with local growers to process, wash, dry and freeze soft berry fruits in South East Queensland.

"Imported frozen fruits typically dominate the Australian market whilst home grown fruit tend to be pureed or juiced as there is little understanding of the best manufacturing techniques for soft berries," he said.

"I have established working relationships with retailers and manufacturers to switch to Australian grown frozen fruits."



Hort Innovation general manager research and development, Dr Alison Anderson said Churchill Fellows undertake research projects that involve visiting and gaining insights from abroad to complete a research project.



"Research project findings provide real benefit to the Australian horticultural community," Dr Anderson said.

"Hort Innovation is proud to support the Fellowships as they help to cultivate new ideas for Australian horticulture."

Hort Innovation together with the Churchill Trust offer up to three fellowships annually to drive innovation and transformation within Australia's horticulture industry.

The fellowships are open to any industry participants who have an idea for a research project that can benefit the sector.

