Speckle Park sale surge to $21,000

*23 o 26 bulls sold to $15,000, av $7043

*35 of 36 females sold to $21,000, av $10,742

*3 of 3 recipients sold to $7500, av $6833

*153 straws semen to $210, av $106

*39 of 39 embryos sold to $1900, av $332

THE inaugural Southern Success Speckle Park multi-vendor sale has been deemed a resounding success.

The sale that featured 16 vendors across Queensland, South Australia, New South Wales and Victoria saw a heifer set the top mark of $21,000 as bulls sold to $15,000.

The stand-out of the sale was the performance of the females with 35 of 36 offered selling at an average of $10,742.

The sale was conducted by GTSM in an online format through Elite Livestock Auctions.

Top of the sale at $21,000 came at lot 51 when, Ewyn 52B Melita (AI) (ET), a January 2019-drop heifer sold account the Johnston family's Ewyn Speckle Park stud, Balhannah, SA.



The Leopard colored female by Codiak Spencer 52B and holding a pregnancy to outcross sire Colgan's Dexter D'Angelo 01D, received 33 bids with pre-sale bidding indicating interest. The buyer was Simon Atkins, Gotcha, Cundletown, NSW.



Ewyn also sold lot 61 that sold for $18,000 to PR & JE McIntosh, Katunga, Vic. Ewyn 24E Melissa Q29 was an October 31, 2019-drop heifer by Wolf Lake Bob 24E.

Earlier Ewyn also sold a heifer for $15,500. Lot 50, Ewyn 1B Melana, was a January 18, 2019-drop heifer, one of the few Caja Zeppelin 1B females to come on the market and was also bought by the McIntoshs.

Ewyn stud principal Vaughn Johnston, said they had been confident because of the pre-sale interest but the result was a fantastic result.

Lot 37 of the sale consigned by a partnership of Olivers on Prairie & Joseph Holloway, Bamawm, Vic, sold for $16,000. The October 2017-drop female, Malhelen Nikki (AI), by JSF Trade Secret, had a bull calf at foot.

Lot 32, Wattle Grove E11 Wilma, was a Mainstream Eldorado E11 (ET) daughter sold account Luke Weekley, Merom Speckle Park stud, on the Mornington Peninsula, Vic, for $16,500. The leopard colored female was born in April 2017 and sold with her first calf at foot a heifer by Six Star Huglehoff SPC N81 and paddock rejoined to Fish Creek Farm Storm. FCF M1.



Selling for $15,500 was lot 36, Jackungah Natasha (AI) a leopard colored female born September 2017, and sold account Jack Nelson, Jackungah Speckle Park, Pine Ridge, Vic. The first-calf female by Codiak Eagle GNK 46Y, had a bull calf at foot by Jackungah Powerhouse P08.

In the bull section of the catalogue, the top was lot five at $15,000 paid for Southern Cross Pokerface, on 16 bids.



The white bull was consigned by Angela McGrath, Tumut, NSW, and was purchased by Justin and Amy Dickens JAD Agriculture, Yeoval, NSW.

Ms McGrath said she was "over the moon" to get that price and to top the sale.



The March 2018-drop bull by Mainstream Eldorado, had been used across three herd, she said.

Next best bull price was $12,000 paid for lot 25 sold account TJ & LM Weller. The bull, Wellerlou M54 Uno Q11 was a May 2019-drop by Kamarah Merlin. The vendors described the bull as "an extremely quiet heifer-bull 39kg born".



Lot 13 was a bull sold for $10,500 account the Epic Speckle Park stud of Sue Carrison and Mark Woollett, Penola, SA. The speckled bull was born October 2018 and sired by Waratah Magic M28.



The semen packages topped at $210 a straw for three lots.

Forty-three embryos were offered with 39 selling to a top of $1900. The top sale was for lot 87, sold account AAA Speckle Park, Kingaroy, Qld.



The dam was AAA Fancy Pants M17 and sired by Mainstream Eldorado E11. The buyer was the Keiross Speckle Park stud, Hay, NSW.



Sale co-ordinator Jack Nelson, said the sale was well supported with 63 live lots and 27 genetics lots which vindicated the decision to hold a southern sale.



The online option provided a wide spread of buyers with cattle going to Queensland, Tasmania, NSW and SA.

"With the COVID situation is meant people could buy without travelling. It proved a good opportunity for us," Mr Nelson said.

"Vendors were happy that's for sure. The bull prices probably reflected the number of bulls that have been on the market this year and the cow herd numbers across Australia.

"They were a little bit harder to move but the quality sold.



"The females were really strong, with breeders looking to restock," he said.

"We nearly ran at a 100 per cent clearance rate. Year on year it will become an annual event back at Wodonga with the live sale and online option," he said.



