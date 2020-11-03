Big boost to RIC team

THE REGIONAL Investment Corporation is set to go on a recruiting spree.

The Orange, NSW, based organisation is currently on the hunt for three executive directors and more than 80 staff.

This creation of new jobs following the RIC's windfall in $50 million in operational funding from the Federal Government over four years from 2020-21.

The RIC is a Federal Government-backed specialist finance provider for farmers and farm-related small businesses.

It is responsible for loaning money to farmers under the government's drought concessional loan scheme.

RIC chief executive Bruce King said the recruiting drive was essential to allow the organisation to continue to process applications given the demand from farmers for RIC's low interest loans.

He said the corporation would have some of the new team members based at Orange while others would go to other regional locations.

"The RIC has received an incredible amount of demand for our loans, so expanding our team will support us to deliver loans for farmers and farm-related small businesses in a timely way," said Mr King.

Presently the RIC has just over 30 permanent staff, with the majority based in Orange.

Mr King said the decision to base staff in regional areas was deliberate - as a way of ensuring they were in touch with what their customers wanted.

"We're pleased to have a regionally focused workforce because it is where our customers are located, so understanding their environment and needs are important," Mr King said.

"We're also pleased to provide valuable employment opportunities in regional Australia and anticipate that we will have a workforce of more than 110 permanent and fixed terms roles by the end of this financial year."

The types of roles that will be available will be across the RIC's credit and loan processing, quality assurance information technology, finance and administration.

