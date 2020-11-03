Funding to share Indigenous knowledge of fire and land management

The federal government has committed $2 million to strength and share traditional knowledge of fire and land management.

Indigenous organisations can now apply for grant funding to run workshops that build understanding and share Indigenous knowledge on things such as burning techniques, reducing fuel loads, weed control, promoting growth in native pastures and strengthening biodiversity.

The bushfire royal commission recently recommend for all levels of government to engage with Traditional Owners to explore the opportunities to leverage Indigenous land and fire management insights and techniques.

Indigenous Australians Minister Ken Wyatt said that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians had managed the land over tens of thousands of years and it was more important than ever to learn from their knowledge and practices.



"These workshops will help build and share that knowledge base in ways that will promote greater cultural understanding and better outcomes in managing fuel loads and the environment in general," Mr Wyatt said.



"Traditional culture has a vital role to play alongside modern science and methods."

Grants of between $20,000 to $200,000 are available.



