Deane expands role with Elders team

Deane Allen is expanding his role in Elders taking on the position of stud stock officer-cattle, reporting to Elders stud stock manager Tim Spicer and also working closely with South West livestock manager Michael Carroll.

Mr Allen will be primarily looking after cattle studs in the South West and Upper Great Southern.

He will continue to add value to the company's South West livestock team by managing key accounts that he already services while also offering his vast experience and mentoring to new and junior staff members.

Mr Allen is looking forward to assisting and adding value to Elders stud clients in their breeding programs, sire selections, annual stud sales and commercial client relationships.

Deane Allen can be contacted on 0427 421 306.