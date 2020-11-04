Field day shows Ridgefield trial progress

IT was a packed shed at The University of Western Australia (UWA) Ridgefield property at West Pingelly when the Merino Lifetime Productivity (MLP) project site hosted its fourth annual field day.

The day gave attendees the chance to inspect the individual sire's ewe progeny groups from both the 2016 and 2017-drops.

The project began in 2015, but the Pingelly site wasn't started until 2016, with the artificial insemination (AI) of 15 sires to foundation ewes, which created the 2016-drop progeny.

It is a $13 million project over 10 years and one of the biggest and longest Merino genetics trials ever undertaken.

The aim of the project is to increase the understanding of genetics and create a database which producers would be able to use to better predict how a Merino ewe will perform over its lifetime, to ultimately increase profitability.

The project is being conducted across five different sites including Pingelly (WA), Balmoral (Harrow, Victoria), Merinolink (Temora, New South Wales), New England (Armidale, NSW) and Macquarie (Trangie, NSW), where sire evaluation trials operate for the first two years and from then on the performance of the ewe progeny is tracked.

Philip Gardiner (left) and James Gardiner, Edale stud, Moora, Stuart Graham, Narrogin and farm management consultant Bob Hall, Darkan, at the MLP field day at Pingelly.

With the trial running for several years it means that the people involved can only speculate and provide updates on the progress of the trial, with no conclusive results being available until it ends in 2023.

To date, one million records have been collected from the trial.

This year in addition to the MLP results and presentations, MLA's Caris Jones ran a free two-hour Australian Sheep Breeding Values (ASBV) workshop in the morning to provide those who were interested with a better understanding of ASBVs and how they can be used.

The workshop attracted university students, agricultural college students and producers.

Retired farmers Charlie Hick (left), Roleystone and Kim Mills, Brookton, caught up to look at the ewe progeny displayed at the Pingelly MLP field day.

The talk focused on three main points including how to create a SMART (specific, measurable, assignable, relevant and time-based) breeding objective, how to link that with ASBV language and how to use the genetic tools available.

These discussion points were further broken down in detail with Ms Jones explaining how to use the information to help work towards breeding your ideal sheep.

She also broke down ASBV language and abbreviations, explained indexes and how to benchmark your operation with the genetic information available.

After lunch, the second half of the day kicked off with Murdoch University adjunct associate professor John Young's presentation entitled "Show me the Money" - the selection implications of production with a concentration on wethers.

He discussed the drivers of sire wether group profit, value of production and re-ranking at different ages.

Locals Jim Powell (left), Pingelly and Michelle Walton-Hassell, Pingelly, discussed the MLP project.

Early life assessments at 10 months and late-life assessments at 30 months of age were conducted for 2016 and 2017 drop teams.

With the use of charts and graphs, Mr Young went on to talk about the variation in meat and wool production and how the information recorded at these different stages could be used to determine the value of each animal (income per head) and profitability.

He said they are working towards being able to calculate the profit per hectare in the coming year.

Next to take the stage was Murdoch University associate professor in animal science Andrew Thompson speaking about real-time monitoring of sheep using wearable sensors.

Mr Thompson provided a snapshot of all the data that has been collected from the sensors and how they are hoping to use the data.

WA College of Agriculture, Morawa students Kylan Scally (left), Aidan Carruth, Jacinta Williamson, Jamie Sadler, Georgia Leheste, Tyrel Fumagalli and supervisor Sarah Celews attended the MLP field day.

From the sensors, they are predicting behaviours including grazing, walking and rumination.

They have also predicted the timing of lambing and have been 82 per cent accurate in recent tests.

The aim is to improve the technology and its accuracy so it can eventually be used commercially.

Last to present was site manager Bronwyn Clarke with her talk on reproduction research breeding values .

The aim is to create three new ASBVs or RSBVs including ewe rearing ability -which is calculated by dividing the number of lambs weaned and the number of lambs born - conception and litter size.

Once these RSBVs are more accurate they will help producers to increase their lamb survival rates and could be used to select ewes based on their reproductive traits.

To round off the afternoon site chairman Brett Jones gave an in-depth description of each of the 30 sire's ewe progeny groups and the results to date for the Pingelly site.

Ridgefield site manager Bronwyn Clarke said the trial was still drawing plenty of interest and the data being collected was exciting.

Sophie Maddock (left), Badgingarra, Tiffany Davey, Konnongorring and Kaitlyn Anderson, Perth, enjoyed the day out at Pingelly.

"I am really excited about the amount of interest in the trial and the amount of data we are collecting from it so far," Ms Clarke said.

"The data we have been collecting is having a great impact on the development of research reproductive breeders values.

"Interest in the trial has continued and increased, people said they wanted an annual field day and that was proven by the support shown this year."