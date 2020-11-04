Reap more at harvest with podcasts

WITH grain harvesting underway across much of the State, it is time for reaping what's been sown.

It is also the perfect time to tune into podcasts and videos and to get up to date with the latest grains research, development and extension (RD&E) information.

With growers and operators spending hours in the harvester or truck cab, now is an opportune time to subscribe to the Grains Research and Development Corporation's (GRDC) great range of podcasts.

Or for those stuck in the grain delivery queue, it is a chance to subscribe to and watch interesting and informative GRDC videos.

GRDC senior manager extension Luke Gaynor said the GRDC's extensive suite of podcasts and videos cover a broad range of topics, and are relevant to different growers' circumstances and interests.

"From fungicide resistance through to frost identification, and from soil acidity through to precision agriculture, a wealth of information is available within these quality digital resources," Mr Gaynor said.

"An impressive line-up of grains industry talent is featured, including researchers, agronomists and growers, who share detailed insights into seasonal issues, ground-breaking research, farm-ready trial results and on-farm experiences."

The GRDC podcast series is updated with weekly episodes collected from across Australia and is firmly focused on delivering information to growers and advisers that will help improve profitability.

"The beauty of the GRDC podcasts is that, once downloaded to a mobile device, they are available to be listened to at any time, regardless of your location, whether it be in the farm ute or on the harvester or tractor," Mr Gaynor said.

To subscribe to the GRDC Podcast series, search 'GRDC podcasts' on the podcast app.

Or you can listen to individual podcasts (or follow the links to listen on SoundCloud or Apple Podcast) via the GRDC website.

Recently released GRDC podcasts include discussions by Andrew Fletcher, CSIRO, Kylie Ireland, Centre for Crop and Disease Management (CCMD) and Fran Lopez-Ruiz, CCDM.

Mr Gaynor also encouraged growers to subscribe to the GRDC's high quality videos via YouTube.

A recently released GRDC video includes a discussion by Greg Rebetzke, CSIRO.

There is also an online harvester forum which provides practical tips and has been designed to help growers measure and reduce their harvest losses, and to understand and integrate harvest weed seed control into their systems and manage harvester fires.

An on-farm chemical safety discussion with WA grower Duncan Young and SafeFarms WA executive officer Maree Gooch is also available.