Europeans look for tractor of the future

A TOTAL of 26 journalists are working over the next few weeks to pick Europe's Tractor of the Year in an annual award that attracts global interest.

Strict parameters point to the winner being a model that is almost an autonomous vehicle and one that would provide an insight into the future of autonomous tractor design.

What the journalists will evaluate from every entry are:

Data connectivity and digitalisation.

Connectivity means the possibility of transferring significant quantities of data quickly and in a standard way, such as crop data which is possible to track and certify from a region to the processing industry. It will also include telematics, or real-time data transfer.

Safety

There is also a focus on safety with data on which the perfect machine will have to be capable of providing a response in real time, to protect the wellbeing of the driver.

For example, a simple unforeseen summer storm can be anticipated by the direct satellite connection to the cabin, thus changing the work schedule.

Sustainability

At a rate dictated by environmental change, among new generation tractors we can find electric vehicles, tractors powered by alternative energy sources, solar or hydrogen.

Farmers must keep an eye on total costs in managing their cost-effectiveness, in terms of efficiency, consumption, and environmental impact.

All stages which, if controlled through the technology, can be planned, and hence offer a better vision in terms of general sustainability.

Autonomous driving

Tractors will not only be connected in order to transfer data, they will be connected to remote consoles to be able to work autonomously.

Artificial intelligence will collect agronomic data from the sensors positioned directly in the field for example and the tractors can even have no cabin as there will be no driver.

The next innovation we will see are engines which alternate hybrid and electric systems and semi-automatic tractors, which can even be controlled from a smartphone.

The self-driving tractor will, incidentally, be available before any other conventional vehicle on the road.