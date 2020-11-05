Cherry Auction postponed but good will goes on

THE annual Sydney Markets Cherry Auction has been postponed but the backup plan will still see goodwill done.

It's the first time in four decades the event has been delayed. The Cherry Auction usually sees the symbolic first tray of cherries auctioned off for charity.



Since its inception 38 years ago, the Cherry Auction has raised more than $1 million for a number of worthy Australian charities.

Rather than let the start of the cherry season slip by though, organisers will instead deliver the season's first 20 boxes of cherries to local heroes across the state.

The Sydney Markets team and the Cherry Auction Committee have called on the community to nominate a local hero - deserving doctors and nurses, frontline workers, good Samaritans, nice neighbours and all-round good guys and gals.

The nominees will go into the running to win one of 20 boxes of the season's finest cherries.

To nominate a hero, participants must visit www.sydneymarkets.com.au, click on Nominate a Hero of 2020, then explain in 250 words or less why the person has been nominated.

Nominations close midnight tomorrow night, November 6.



The Cherry Auction Committee will select the winners and will announce the 20 heroes on the Sydney Markets website on November 12, 2020.

Sydney Markets chief executive officer, Brad Latham said he was looking forward to celebrating "the good" in what has been a very challenging year.

"For the first time in 40 years, we've had to cancel the most anticipated annual event in our markets calendar, the Cherry Auction," Mr Latham said.



"COVID-19 continues to significantly impact so many people around the country, including many in our markets community."



"Yet, amongst all the challenges we know there are countless stories of courage, resilience, camaraderie and mateship.

"This year Sydney Markets is thrilled to recognise some of the most deserving members of the community with a token of our appreciation - a box of fresh plump Aussie cherries.



"We look forward to celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Cherry Auction in 2021."

