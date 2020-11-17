New online portal to help unpack FTAs

THE horticulture sector can become better versed in Australia's free trade agreements thanks to a new online tool.

Austrade has launched the Free Trade Advantage, a site designed to help Australian exporters come up to speed with FTAs.

The portal will host more than 40 hours of content, including resources on exporting and trade, interactive modules, digital FTA seminars and more.

However, users will need to sign up for an account in order to access the site in full.

Ausveg has been quick to praise the portal with national manager - export development, Michael Coote, saying the training tool was an important resource to help exporting vegetable growers get their high-quality produce into key overseas markets.



He said it was also valuable in helping growers understand how to capture FTA tariff benefits on export shipments which contribute to the competitiveness of our fresh vegetable exports.

"The government has demonstrated strong support for exporting businesses in the vegetable industry, including negotiating favourable FTAs with priority markets, Austrade's development of the Free Trade Advantage online learning tool and the extension of the International Freight Assistance Mechanism, which is vital to ensure the industry can remain a major contributor to the global supply chain as the world emerges from COVID-19 in the years ahead," Mr Coote said.

"Ausveg was one of the industry bodies invited to trial the portal to ensure it is fit for purpose for exporting vegetable producers, and we are delighted with the quality product launched by Austrade.



"Free Trade Advantage will be an informative, useful and practical tool to help exporters of all levels of experience brush up on using FTAs and how to capture the benefits they provide for Australian businesses."

Mr Coote said ensuring producers in the vegetable industry have the capabilities and opportunities to export their fresh produce to international markets is vital to ensure the ongoing viability of the vegetable industry.

