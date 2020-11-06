New leadership era for Grower Alliance

Grower Group Alliance chief executive officer Niki Curtis.

THE Grower Group Alliance (GGA) last month welcomed a new board chairman Peter Roberts and chief executive officer Niki Curtis.

Both have many decades of experience in the Western Australian agriculture industry and will further consolidate the group's vision of shaping the industry's future with a producer-led system of innovation and adoption in WA.

Mr Roberts has replaced Kevin Goss who was instrumental in supporting the negotiation of a four-year, $4.3 million collaboration agreement with the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) in 2019.

Ms Curtis is covering for Annabelle Bushell who has taken 12 months' parental leave.

She is well known in the industry, having been executive officer of the South East Premium Wheat Growers Association (SEPWA), based in Esperance, for nine years prior.

New Grower Group Alliance board chairman Peter Roberts.

Mr Roberts said he was very positive about GGA's ability to build traction within the DPIRD-GGA Collaboration in the next 12 months.

"This year we have recruited a highly skilled operational team and with Niki's experience, we will be able to continue the great work already done by the previous board and CEO," Mr Roberts said.

GGA will continue the focus on building the network of grower groups and provide support and growth to members by capturing value through innovative farm research, development and extension to benefit the industry.

"Growing the value of the national agricultural output to $100 billion by 2030 will only be achievable by a ground up producer driven system of innovation and adoption," Mr Roberts said.

"The challenges faced by producers to maintain profitable and sustainable businesses will be best addressed through a collaborative approach to research, innovation and adoption.

"We are in a unique position to bring the power of the collective of grower groups to ensure research and innovation effort is directed at providing the best value to members."

Formerly a farmer from Dunn Rock, Mr Roberts was chairman of the GRDC Western Panel from 2011-2018.

He is a non-executive director of Barley Australia and past Western Malting Barley Advisory Committee member and SEPWA chairman; a graduate of Harvard Agribusiness Seminars and the Australian Institute of Company Directors (AICD).