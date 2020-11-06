Companies look at fertiliser combinations

THREE of Australia's leading ag-tech companies - Thinkbio, AgriSci and FluroSat - have joined forces to improve nitrogen management for farmers.

AgriSci, an agricultural consultancy that advises and works across farming systems, is assessing several fertiliser combinations, with and without Thinkbio's Kreotec, against a control, while FluroSat is helping to evaluate the efficacy of Kreotec in trials.

Developed in Australia, Kreotec is a proprietary formulation of selected strains of bacteria that fix atmospheric nitrogen and improve nitrogen use efficiency, allowing growers to potentially reduce applied nitrogen by up to 30 to 40 per cent without impacting yield.

Commercially available in Australia, it can be used across a wide range of crops ranging from cereal and horticultural crops, sugarcane and pasture.

Thinkbio managing director Lisa Anderson said the bacteria in Kreotec were microencapsulated, protecting the microbes so they were shelf-stable and easy to handle.

"The microbes are applied directly to the leaf allowing the bacteria to inoculate and colonise the plant, mitigating variability due to pH, temperature, moisture levels and competing bacteria that is traditionally associated with soil application," Ms Anderson said.

"This method of fast and reliable application of microbes directly into the plant increases the amount of nitrogen available throughout the growing season.

"It means we can reduce applied fertiliser while preserving or improving yields."

AgriSci co-owner and soil scientist Cassandra Schefe works with several multinational companies through the food supply chain and said many were signed up to the Paris Agreement on climate change and must report progress to stakeholders.

"These organisations have set sustainability targets and need to quantify and demonstrate change, they are actively looking to reduce inputs and measure what that means for the entire food system," Dr Schefe said.

"Essentially, they need to demonstrate sustainable sourcing, which means greater scrutiny of current growing practices.

"It has the potential to affect market access and returns for growers."

Significant greenhouse gas emissions are associated with the production and use of synthetic nitrogen fertilisers, with some areas of the European Union legislating the levels and timing of application.

Dr Schefe said that measuring the impact of reduced fertiliser application is easy to quantify.

"If you can report a percentage reduction per hectare, that's a very clear outcome that can be communicated simply," she said.

"We know food processors are keen to see more sustainably grown crops which will, by necessity require new tools and techniques for farmers.

"With nitrogen, for example, growers can reduce inputs to be more sustainable, but they cannot afford to reduce productivity."

However, for farmers the challenge is that to achieve high yields, they need to use more nitrogen fertiliser than they did in the past.

"That's because the organic matter in soil systems has been driven down, meaning greater dependence on applied nitrogen," Dr Schefe said.

"If they are to deliver on the processors' targets and maintain yield, growers will need reliable advanced technologies to help change current practices."

In response to some of these concerns, corporate farms, such as Macquarie Group's Lawson Grains, are trialling Kreotec to help with nitrogen management.

The challenge with large scale on-farm trial work is variation within and between different parts of the paddock in terms of things such as soil type and topography, so FluroSat is helping to evaluate the efficacy of Kreotec in trials.

AgriSci co-owner David Hawkey said they were using FluroSat's tools to understand and quantify this variance.

"In the data we can clearly see when certain events have happened, such as a Kreotec or urea application," Mr Hawkey said.

Satellite images taken every three to five days derive the chlorophyl content in the crop canopy, that is indexed to measure plant health and demonstrate correlation between Kreotec use and the nitrogen status of the crop.

By combining farm-level data with remote sensing insights, the team can make informed in-trial observations and decisions.

"For example, the image analysis helps us identify areas within the trial strips to take physical leaf samples for testing," Mr Hawkey said.

"It is important we take these from representative areas across the trial, so that we are comparing like-with-like across the paddock.

"It makes it possible for different application combinations to be compared accurately and give growers confidence in the results."