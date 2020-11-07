Excellent grazing property in a top location

Price: $3.4m

Location: Northampton

Area: 3002ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate

Contact: Courtney Keeffe 0429 625 007





THIS turnkey grazing property is on three titles and has two road frontages.

It is located east of the Brand Highway and has some of the best grazing land in the area.

Measuring 1133 hectares, about 380ha is considered croppable.

The country is undulating, with soil types of gravel and sand over gravel.

There is also good water for stock.

The property is fenced into 11 paddocks with smaller holding paddocks.

It is watered by two quality bores and there are troughs and tanks in all paddocks.

Infrastructure comprises a hay/ fertiliser shed, two general purpose sheds, a powered four-stand shearing shed and excellent cattle and sheep yards.

Accommodation is provided with a comfortable three-bedroom, two-bathroom homestead.

The property is destocked and ready to go for a pastoralist or grazier buyer, as it would be perfect as a finishing off block, given its proximity to the Muchea Livestock Centre.