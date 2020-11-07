Two quality parcels to be auctioned

Price: Auctioned separately Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the Moodiarup Sporting Complex at 11am

KURANDA and Eulin Block are only five kilometres apart and been have farmed by the same family for many years.

Kuranda spans 614.7 hectares at 3928 Boyup Brook-Arthur River Road fronts, a sealed road in Trigwell.

Situated 43km east of Boyup Brook and 60km west of Arthur River, the farm receives a reliable 500 millimetres of average annual rainfall.

Original vegetation includes wandoo, jarrah, red gum, flooded gum and beautiful Balga grass tree stands.

The topography is gently undulating and well-drained, running down to the banks of the Blackwood River.

Productive soil types range from forest gravel, heavier loams and minimal sandy loams, which provide a good soil combination for all mixed farming pursuits.

Pastures on the property are excellent clover/grass based, with the owners focused on continually upgrading by resowing when needed with plenty of fertiliser, lime and trace elements as a priority.

The property is run as a Merino, prime lamb and cropping enterprise with an annual turnover of highly sought-after prime lambs ready for feedlotters or slaughter.

Fences on the property are in good condition, with 13 main paddocks and three holding paddocks perfectly connected by laneways that lead to the four-stand raised board shearing shed.

The shearing shed is in particularly good condition and has a large cement floor wool handling area that doubles as storage/ workshop when not in use during shearing.

Sheep yards are constructed mainly of wood and are easy to use with a working capacity of 1000 head.

Water on the property is reliable with well-sized earth dams strategically located so livestock can run on all areas of the property in varying seasonal conditions.

The two soaks bolster the already safe farm water supply.

Other outbuildings include a 28 metre x 12m machinery shed and three 54 tonne elevated silos.

The homestead, outbuilding and yards where built near the river sourcing the water for domestic and livestock use.

Remains of the old hand sawn yards on the river bank are a legacy to the owners' tireless work when developing the property many years ago.

The farmhouse was built in 1974, upgraded in 2000 and the new iron roof was added in 2017.

Consisting of three bedrooms and one bathroom, the home is coupled to a practical outdoor pergola area and set among easy-care, natural, native gardens.

Eulin Block is 278.57ha and also fronts the Boyup Brook-Arthur River Road on the corner of Stewart Road, in Mokup.

An excellent add-on block 5km south of Kuranda, Eulin Block consists of undulating and well-drained country which was timbered with wandoo, jarrah and marri.

Soil types are medium to heavy gravelly loams.

This season, 32ha was cropped to barley and 45ha of lupins and the property is stocked with 270 ewes, lambs and 500 hoggets.

Divided into four main paddocks and watered by six dams, this property is set up for cropping and grazing and is capable of producing excellent crops, prime lambs and quality wool.

Improvements on the block include an old three-stand shearing shed and wooden yards.

Secure fencing surrounds the property.

Fertiliser history is strong with liming across the property over the past five years, plus continuous applications of fertiliser with trace elements.