Prime lifestyle farm on Albany outskirts

Price: $1.4m

Location: Porongurup

Area: 92.77ha

Agent: Nutrien Harcourts WA

Contact: Neville Tutt

0419 193 500





CORANGAMITE features excellent soil types from loams, sands over clays and some ironstone country.

It has good undulating country rolling down to yate flats, which are very productive.

This fertile property has an estimated pastured area of 80 to 85-plus hectares.

The good fertiliser program has been reflected in the pastures, with applications of super phosphate 3:1 at 130 kilograms per hectare over many years.

Lime was applied in 2016 and 2018 over the whole property and pH levels between are between 4.1 and 5.1.

As per the owner's records, the average annual rainfall over the past 18 years is 705 millimetres.

The property has excellent water supplies from five dams, two soaks and a bore (not equipped), coupled with a 18.9 kilolitre plastic water tank, a 37.85kL stock water tank and eight troughs also servicing the property.

Stock on the property includes 95 breeders plus calves and bulls as per requirements.

Corangamite is fenced into seven main paddocks, with two smaller bull and holding paddocks with a mix of prefabricated wire and plain wire electric on a mix of wood and steel posts.

The fencing is well maintained and very adequate.

Infrastructure comprises a multi-purpose stable constructed from brick, iron and timber construction, plus an enclosed Colorbond and steel two metre x 12m shed with cement flooring and power which is in excellent condition; a general purpose brick, steel and timber shed which is also in good condition; an 18m x 10m x 5.5m near new hay shed and a chook pen.

Excellent steel cattle yards have a 50 to 60 head capacity with a crush, weaning area and trough.

The quality, well-maintained homestead features views over the property and towards the Porongurup Ranges.

The home was built in 1967 and a total renovation was completed in 2003 by the previous owners.

It comprises three large bedrooms, one bathroom, an open-plan living, kitchen, lounge and meals area which features many windows with beautiful views, plus a formal lounge room, two toilets, a laundry and verandahs.

Amenities of the house include reverse-cycle air-conditioning, two tile fires and reticulated garden from the stock water tank in some areas.

There are also two 75.7kL rainwater tanks and a 12-panel solar system.

The property is about 36 kilometres north of Albany and 35km east of Mt Barker on Halden Road, at Porongurup and some 495km south east of Perth.

Corangamite is one of the region's best presented properties and is in perfect condition with little maintenance to do from here on.

It's a good, medium-sized lifestyle property within a short distance from Albany city and Mt Barker.

It has been under good sound management practices over several years.

This property is suited to cattle, sheep and prime lambs, with great results achieved over the years.