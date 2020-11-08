Magnificent estate offers lifestyle dream

Price: $3.4m

Location: York

Area: 183ha

Agent: LJ Hooker Toodyay and Garland International

Contact: John Butler 0429 964 060

John Garland 0418 923 347

EVERY so often a lake with a commercial aquaculture and sporting attribute becomes available.

Situated 75 kilometres from Perth city, this grand estate comprises four independent titles, making up a 183 hectare parcel.

With forest on two sides creating a bird sanctuary, this magnificent estate is then complemented by a luxury residence with vehicle storage for a 'collector'.

The modern residence has been tastefully renovated to a high standard with a well-appointed kitchen, blending through to a generous open-plan living area, as well as four bedrooms, one bathroom/laundry, an activity space and a separate toilet.

Other features include stainless steel light fittings, timber windows, ducted reverse-cycle air-conditioning and new décor throughout.

Timber deck verandahs surround the home and the front entry allows an impressive view through the house to the key lake.

The residence is surrounded by landscaped, reticulated lawns and gardens.

A short stroll to the key lake provides not only a year-round vista from the residence, but an area for recreation, quiet contemplation and entertaining.

Rainwater storage (450,000 litres) is provided and a nearby bore with two submersible pumps can provide water to the house if required.

To complete this property, there are two large machinery sheds plus a shearing shed, along with steel framed cattle/sheep yards and five silos.