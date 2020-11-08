New staff join AFGRI at Wongan Hills

AFGRI Equipment's Wongan Hills parts department is geared for the start of harvest with two new faces making their harvest debuts.

Tanner Driscoll is from North Dakota, in the United States, but was drawn to WA pre-COVID-19 because of relatives in Wongan Hills.

"Our family is originally from Ballidu and my dad Chad now runs an ag repair business in North Dakota," Tanner said.

"I wanted to visit WA and when COVID hit and we went into lockdown a position at AFGRI came up, which my cousin Tyler Latham who farms in Wongan Hills told me about.

"I was keen to apply because of my involvement in ag and fortunately I got the job."

Now on the way to becoming a fully fledged parts interpreter, Tanner's future career is looking strong in WA.

The other new face is Madeleine Burt, from a family farm in Calingiri.

Madeleine graduated from Cunderdin High School last year and was head-hunted.

"I guess I got stolen off the farm but I've got younger brothers who can take care of things," Madeleine said.

"It's certainly a different job from mostly being outside but I'm really enjoying it.

"There's never a dull moment and it's not just handling parts because we're also involved in re-ordering, planning, invoicing, banking and heaps more."

Sounds like these parts interpreters are the sum of the whole, as Aristotle would say.