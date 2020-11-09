Predictions suggest a good canola year

IT has been a good general year and a good rebound for canola in 2020, with the CBH Group predicting a national production total of 3.2 million tonnes, representing a 29 per cent increase year-on-year.

While there is still some uncertainty around the east coast crop, with the expectation being that growers will plant a lower input cost crop coming off drought conditions, the outstanding finish they have enjoyed will see the crop flourish.

There is more than 1mt of domestic demand for canola on the east coast, so the production will be well soaked up.

Western Australia is expected to produce a 1.43mt crop, representing 45pc of the nation's production and 70pc of its biggest production year, which was up about 2.1mt.

CBH head of trading Ben Tiller said the canola market, particularly from an Australian perspective, was dominated by the European Union's needs and the international trade flows around that.

"There are other markets, we forecast half a million tonnes of GM canola exports into China, but there is increased risk with that trade flow due to increased scrutiny on quality at discharge," Mr Tiller said.

"Canada was supplying 4.5mt to China per year, that's down to 2mt, so it's more than halved in the past two years.

"It remains to be seen how Australian exporters will service that market, knowing that in doing so they open themselves up to increased scrutiny."

Mr Tiller said there was a small demand for non-GM canola in Japan but there was generally a preference from Japanese buyers for Canadian canola as the meal post-crushing tends to be higher protein.

In the EU, the key player in the canola market, there was a 16mt decline in production through 2020, but a net demand of 23mt this year, so there is a significant deficit.

Of that demand, 45pc is for the food sector which is strictly a non-GM, while 55pc is biofuel driven by their renewable energy directive.

Mr Tiller said the gap that the EU was experiencing needed to be met by Canada, Australia and Ukraine.

"The EU will draw these flows in but will draw its stocks down to a relatively tight 6pc stocks-to-use ratio," he said.

"Canada will be the key supplier into the EU market, they have had 19.5mt of production which is consistent for their five year average, while in Australia, we expect 1.8 to 2mt of non-GM EU exports, which is doubling year-on-year.

"Ukraine has had a 25pc decline in production year-on-year to 2.5mt, 2.1mt of that will flow to the EU and the rest will be for domestic use."