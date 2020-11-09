CBH Group appoints Paul Sadleir as a new independent director

THE CBH Group has appointed Paul Sadleir as an independent director of the CBH board, replacing Trent Bartlett who will retire after nine years.

CBH chairman Simon Stead said Mr Sadleir would continue to broaden the skills and experience of the board as he has strong commercial experience from his background in property development and infrastructure investment.

Mr Sadleir is a non-executive director and chairman of the nominations and remuneration committee of privately-owned property and infrastructure investment group Perron Group Limited.

He is also deputy chairman, as well as the chairman of the business (Finance) committee of Brightwater Care Group and holds roles including WA councillor of the Australian Institute of Company Directors and is a member of the Perth Catholic Archdiocese's property and investment committee.

Mr Sadleir's most recent executive role was as managing director of Cedar Woods Properties Limited, an ASX300 property development company with operations across Australia, where he was ranked in the top 10 chief executive officers in the 2014 Australian Financial Review survey of the ASX's largest companies.

"CBH greatly values the experience of our independent directors whose abilities complement those of our member directors," Mr Stead said.

"Paul brings a wealth of commercial, financial and risk management experience to the board which will add great value to our co-operative."

Mr Stead thanked Mr Bartlett for his service that concludes at the 2021 annual general meeting on February 25.

"Trent's contribution to the co-operative has been significant, " Mr Stead said.

"His dedication to the co-operative sector and delivering value for the growers of Western Australia has been unwavering.

"On behalf of the board, I thank him for his tremendous service and wish him every success in his future endeavours."