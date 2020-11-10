Family values hold Food Ambassador together

WA Food Ambassador Don Hancey has been in the chef game for about 50 years and has had experiences many people could only dream of.



Mr Hancey has owned and run some of WA's finest kitchens including Leeuwin Estate in Margaret River and cooked at some of the top restaurants around the world, showcasing the best produce our State has to offer.

With a holistic view of food production, he has made it his mission to tell people where their food has come from and has been heavily involved in charity organisations, founding the YesCambodia charity which aimed to improve the lives of the Cambodian people and regularly hosting charity dinners locally and globally.

Crediting his success to passion and a whole lot of hard work, Farm Weekly journalist BREE SWIFT sat down with Mr Hancey at his commercial kitchen in Balcatta to chew the fat.

QUESTION: Have you always been passionate about food? How did you come to be a chef?

ANSWER: I kind of fell into the game.

As a young kid growing up in Bunbury my dad, Robert was a recreational fisherman and my mum, Constance was a hairdresser and just a home cook, but her food was stunning.

At least three times a week dad would go fishing and catch herring, skippy or tailor and I didn't realise how lucky we were to have fresh seafood on our plates.

When I was 16, a mate of mine was working at a new hotel in Bunbury and he told me there was a job going in the kitchen and I just fell in love with it.

I was good at it too, so that made my life easier.

By the time I was 23 I had a vision for a restaurant and started my own called the Colonial in Augusta.

I did quite a few years with Sheraton and worked in London and Scotland.

My whole career structure has been very unstructured, except for the last few years where I've reached the age of semi-retirement, so I built some commercial kitchens.

Due to COVID-19, a lot of restaurants weren't making enough money and shut down so cloud kitchens have become another way for chefs to do business.

I have a Peruvian chef, a Thai chef and it looks like I'm going to have a Japanese and a Mexican chef, that rent a space at my Osborne Park kitchen to prepare food for Deliveroo and Uber Eats.

By paying an hourly rent for the space which covers all of their electricity, water, gas, maintenance, equipment etc it's much easier for them to cover their costs and much less expensive than having a front of house.

During the day my commercial kitchens are rented out by registered training organisations.

WA Food Ambassador Don Hancey.

Q: You've become a well known radio, TV personality and presenter. Did this come about organically through your work?

A: When I started my first restaurant in 1979, it was when people were just realising how stunning Margaret River's cabernets and chardonnays were.

David Gregg used to own Vasse Felix and Denis and Tricia Horgan owned Leeuwin Estate and they would visit my restaurant in Augusta.

Denis and Tricia asked me, after about four years of running my own restaurant, if I would set up a restaurant at Leeuwin Estate, which I did, while still running my own restaurant as well.

I ended up opening another restaurant called Surfside in Yallingup as well.

I got to meet a lot of media through those restaurants when they would come to review our food.

I'd always been a good networker, but I didn't realise that was what I was doing.

I became friends with a lot of people in the media and whenever I came to Perth we would catch up for long lunches.

Then I started doing a little bit of radio.

I have to admit, the first time I went on the radio I was so nervous I was almost physically ill.

I definitely realise the value of the media and respect the media because if you have messages to get across about your product, how it's grown and harvested, you really need the media to spread the word.

Q: How did you become the WA Food Ambassador?

A: WA Food Ambassador is a title that was actually given to me by the media because I was always talking about and promoting WA produce.

So I thought, 'I'm going to trade off that' and registered the name.

In my first three restaurants I promoted WA products by naming where they were from in the menu.

I didn't realise it at the time but what I was doing was regional branding.

We had things like 'Karridale t-bone steak' instead of just ' t-bone steak' and 'Flinders Bay pyke' on the menu because I think telling people where their food comes from is the right thing to do.

I did some TV advertisements with Liquor Barons, who are an independently owned WA company, and for my title they used WA Food Ambassador on the screen.

Some compliance group wanted to know if it was a self-given title or if it had been given to me by the media and I told them it was the latter and that I could prove that.

It's been interesting, because in some Asian countries it does open a few doors as they think you are a real ambassador.

Q: What have been some of your favourite experiences so far in the role?

A: There has been a whole lot of travel and I've been very fortunate in that regard.

There was an amazing event in 1997 called Tasting Australia which was managed from Perth but held in Adelaide.

Basically it was a celebration of all things Australian and they brought in awesome people like Rick Stein from overseas.

It was a bit like Gourmet Escape but more organic and focused.

My team from Leeuwin Estate won the first ever Australian regional culinary competition there.

I also met a lot of great people from around the world at that event including a lady from New York who ran a hospitality magazine.

She was part of the James Beard Foundation who was a prominent food journalist that, when he passed, left his building in New York as a place for chefs from around the world to come and cook at.

I was invited to cook dinner there so I took a few chefs with me including Peter Manifis, who is a great seafood chef, and we held a dinner at the James Beard Foundation using 100 per cent WA product.

We also did a cooking demo, barbecuing marron and yabbies from WA on Fifth Avenue in front of Rupert Murdoch's headquarters.

CNN News covered it and we had 11 million viewers watch me cook that barbecue in New York.

I've also done gigs in Angkor, Turkey at the Hilton, where we used purely WA produce, Scotland, Singapore and Siem Reap in Cambodia at Prohm Temple.

Q: How do you think WA's fresh produce compares to international produce?

A: It's the best in the world but I don't knock anywhere else's produce either.

Our State is so big and our climate is so varied that it means we have an incredibly diverse range of produce.

From the Manjimup cherries that come in December and January for six to eight weeks to our mangos in Carnarvon, our stone fruit season up in the hills in summer and Gingin's olives - it's all incredible produce.

One of the big positives of COVID-19 is that people are now realising how important it is to buy local.

Q: What do you think Western Australian producers can improve upon?

A: I think producers need to place more emphasis on telling the story of where our food comes from and communicating how our supply chains work.

Bringing more of our food manufacturing onshore is also an area I think we can improve on - but that will require a significant amount of investment.

Q: Do you think paddock to plate technology (where the origins of our food is traced) will become increasingly important to consumers?

A: Yes I do. I call it soil, to the paddock, to the plate because without good soil you're going to have average produce.

Q: Over the years you have partnered with various food producers to promote and enhance their products. Do you think our State's producers are well placed to capitalise on the issue of food provenance?

A: I think they need to be better funded by the State government and private industry to do that.

Q: Do you think Australia's food supply chains will change, given the impact of COVID-19?

A: The pandemic impacted some of our supply chains and stopped us from accessing certain products, so I think it's highlighted the significance of our supply chains and buying local produce.

It's also made people stop and think about what the alternative might be to relying on international imports.

Do we grow and produce it ourselves instead?

Sometimes I wonder why we buy fruit from around the world when it costs more money to get here, it's less fresh by the time it arrives and when we already have our incredible produce on our own doorstep.

Maybe we should go back to the idea of 'if it's not in season, don't bother'.

Q: You have been heavily involved with various charity organisations throughout your career, supporting many worthy causes such as the Feed the 5000, the Royal Flying Doctor Service Taste of the Gascoyne in Carnarvon, Chefs Long Table Charity Lunch in Bunbury and founding the YesCambodia charity which aimed to improve the lives of Cambodian people. Which of these experiences have you found the most rewarding and why?

A: In 2004 a group wanted to save the old Bunbury jetty, which was partly built by convicts back in the 1890s and was falling to bits.

My dad used to take us fishing at the end of that jetty so when I heard about their plans to raise money to save it I wanted to get involved

And so the Chefs Long Table Luncheon began, with the first one catering for about 90 people.

Compare that to last year when we catered for 550 people.

Chefs from all over the South West use WA produce for the long table lunch and volunteer their services.

Next year we've cut it back to catering for 300 people I think, but over the years we've raised over a million dollars for the South West community.

I wound down YesCambodia after 10 years because it became too onerous.

Our big committee ended up being just one other person and myself and when you have a charity you have to do a lot of work on compliance, so it became too much.

But I still endeavour to support people in Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar, just in other ways.

Q: What are your favourite Western Australian ingredients to cook with?

A: Olive oil.

I was a convert to that.

Even in my first restaurant, I would buy the cheapest olive oil because I didn't know any better.

The Italians knew way ahead of us the beauty of olive oil.

Definitely our seafood.

Whiting from Augusta is stunning, mullet from Shark Bay and the Peel region and there is now a salt that I use which comes from a five million year old lake system, Lake Deborah up on the edge of Southern Cross.

Seafood is my favourite thing to cook because you can be quite complex with it or simple.

We have beautiful pork as well.

Q: What would be your death row meal?

A: My mum's shepherd pie and at least a dozen Margaret River chardonnays and some Great Southern pinot noirs to go with it.

Or maybe I'd just have a 1000 course degustation so that I'd be dead by the 200th course and wouldn't have to get the electric chair.

Q: You spend a lot of your time mentoring and supporting local and regional hospitality students. How impressed are you with the next generation of cooks and what qualities do you think are most important in a chef?

A: If a person isn't into hard work they probably won't go very far in this business.

For the first three months at my first restaurant in Augusta I did not take one day off.

So you need to have a lot of passion.

Out of 100 students that train in my three commercial kitchens, I can probably pick 10 that I would employ and know will do well and they're usually the student's that put their hands up to do the unpaid charity gigs.

Q: In your role as a chef you offer product development and consulting services, cultural tours, act as a presenter and emcee and you have also helped teach the next generation of chefs. Which aspect of your work do you most enjoy and why?

A: Because I've had skin in the game for about 50 years now I've come to really learn what works and what doesn't.

And I also know the right people to hire for different jobs and projects.

Having that experience behind me really makes everything I do a lot easier - so that's probably the thing I'm enjoying most at this stage of my career.

Q: Who has been your greatest inspiration professionally and personally?

A: I know a few of the top chefs in the world including Rick Stein but you know what, it's got to be my mum and dad.

They instilled in me a lot of the values I still hold onto today.

When I started my first restaurant my dad took me to an accountant because I knew nothing about how to do the business side of things.

I needed to come up with $30,000 and I was an avid stamp collector back then so I sold my stamp collection for $7000 and my dad helped me out by loaning me $15,000 interest free.

I remember the accountant looked at my dad and said "you know your son has a good chance of going broke?".

But my dad still backed me - he always said to me "if you've got to do a job, do it properly" and my mum instilled in me her fairness and love of real food.

Q: What will be your next challenge?

A: Waking up without a hangover.