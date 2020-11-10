Welcome upgrades at Bibra Lake woolstore

SAFETY and efficiency of bale receivals at Western Australia's largest woolstores operated by AWH in Bibra Lake has been improved.

AWH WA general manager John Ward said a renovated receivals area had improved the experience for customers and freight employees delivering to the site.

"We often have up to four trucks being unloaded at a time, so a large part of this upgrade was focused on improving safety and efficiency of the wool receival process," Mr Ward said.

"This upgrade has improved client communication and provided a clean and clear path to the receival process and experience."

More than 200,000 bales are received and processed through the AWH Bibra Lake site a year.

Nutrien Wool WA regional manager Tim Edwards said the introduction of new technology and systems had reduced time spent delivering to the site and removed "clunky" manual processes.

"Upgrades to Wi-Fi enable AWH personnel to capture grower and carrier information on the spot and then send an email or SMS confirming the wool receival information," Mr Edwards said.

"The upgraded area is more user-friendly, also featuring a clean, comfortable and safe area to relax in while wool is being unloaded."

Upgrades to the site were co-ordinated by Nutrien Ag Solutions and AWH.

Established in 1998 as a joint wool handling venture by Landmark and Elders, AWH is now Australia's biggest wool and independent cotton handler, as well as a leading general warehouse and specialist logistics provider.

It is co-owned by Nutrien - which has its WA wool business based at AWH's Bibra Lake woolstores and warehouse complex - and international stevedore and global logistics company DP World Australia.

The Western Wool Centre, where wool is auctioned, is part of the AWH complex at Bibra Lake.