Stanichs win Producer of the Year

THE Stanich family, Pingrup, is able to lay claim to being one of the State's best prime lamb suppliers after last week claiming the top award in the 2019/20 WAMMCO Producer of the Year awards at Katanning.

The 2019/20 awards marks the fourth time the awards have been presented after they replaced the State Prime Lamb Carcase Competition and were introduced to enable more WAMMCO suppliers to be eligible for recognition.

WAMMCO supply and development manager Rob Davidson said the awards were designed to enhance the efficiencies at all levels of the WAMMCO business.

"That means efficiencies through supply, the plant and marketing of the product," Mr Davidson said.

"A carcase with a dressed weight of 18.1 to 28 kilograms with a fat score of 2-3 is the ideal carcase or the sweet spot we are looking for as a processor but it also has to be defect free.

"That means it can't be over overfat and has to be free of ovis, pleurisy, grass seeds, arthritis and dog bites.

"It is also critical from a processor's point of view that we have lambs to process all year, as we have markets that need supplying all year and these awards recognise producers who can supply throughout the year.

"There is an allocation of 20 per cent of the points for lamb supply, with points weighted to lambs delivered outside the traditional spring flush period when it is easy to supply lambs."

Over the four years of awards WAMMCO has distributed more than $100,000 in cash, meat eskies filled with WAMMCO lamb and donated product to winning producers.

Newly elected WAMMCO independent director Mark Lucas (left) and WAMMCO supply and development manager Rob Davidson (right) congratulated Wade and Jess Brown, Jerramungup, with daughter Evie on winning the small Merino supplier category.

Producers which supply a minimum of 250 crossbred or Merino lambs to the co-operative each financial year are automatically entered and their lambs are assessed at the point of slaughter.

Entries receive a score out of 100 with 80pc of the points assigned to the percentage of defect-free carcases in the prime 18.1-28kg carcase weight (CWT), fat score 2-3 range, while the remaining 20pc of the points are for timing and volume of shipments.

More points are awarded to larger consignments delivered outside the spring flush period, so if a producer delivers more than 400 lambs in each of four quarters they can achieve a maximum 20 points for delivery.

Mr Davidson said this year there were 636,044 lambs assessed for the awards from 555 members from right across the State from Coorow in the north to Esperance in the south east.

"Of all the lambs assessed for the 2019/20 awards, 82pc hit the sweet spot for WAMMCO when it came to carcase weight, fat score and defect free carcases," he said.

There were five categories in the awards for this year's competition, three crossbred sections and two Merino sections.

The crossbred classes were for small (250-999), medium (1000-2199) and large (2200 plus) lines of lambs, while the Merino categories were small (250-674) and large lines (675 plus) only.

Newdegate-based operation B & M Wadell were the winners of the large Merino supplier section in the awards. WAMMCO director Bill O'Keeffe (left), Gnowangerup, congratulated Russell and Sonia Harding, holding children Arlo and Max on winning the category.

This year the winner and second placed in each category walked away with a cash prize and a WAMMCO meat esky, while third placegetters received a meat esky.

The overall winners also won products from sponsors Zoetis.

When Ben and Mardi Stanich, DM Stanich & Co, were announced the winners of the large crossbred supplier section of the awards it meant yet again another new name was added to the Judy Cameron Memorial Producer of the Year trophy.

The Stanichs took first place in the large crossbred lamb supplier section with 4593 crossbred lambs averaging 23.70kg that gained 90.85 points, just 0.08 points in front of the second placegetter in the section.

Unlike previous winners the Stanichs don't breed their own lambs, they buy them as stores and feed them.

It was a huge surprise and delight for the family to win as they only intensively started including prime lamb production into their business model from the beginning of 2019 and have only been delivering to WAMMCO since early 2020.



They started to intensively trade sheep from February 2019 with the help of local agents Mark Warren, Nutrien Livestock and Russell McKay, Elders, who they rely on to source quality store lambs and to organise bookings with WAMMCO when they are ready to be sold.

They purchased 18,000 crossbred lambs between the beginning of 2019 and the end of November 2019 with the bulk of the purchases being in October and November.

Once lambs arrive on farm it is then their role and aim to produce consistent, well-finished off lambs.

Mr Stanich said they introduced the prime lambs into their operation as they collectively decided they needed to diversify their business model in order to progress.

"We wanted to diversify our business model without sacrificing a large hectarage of cropping," Mr Stanich said.

"By selecting our poorer producing paddocks we reduced our cropping program by 650 hectares and replaced harvestable crops with fodder crops and this has given us the opportunity to increase the profitability per hectare of these poorer performing paddocks."

The Stanich's prime lamb operation sees them purchase in crossbred lambs as stores at between 28-40kg liveweight throughout the year.

The lambs are then backgrounded on fodder crops and graded before entering their feedlot at about 42kg liveweight.

In the feedlot the lambs are fed a measured diet of legumes and cereals that is prepared on farm and they are sold out of the feedlot at a minimum 51kg liveweight.

Mr Stanich said the lambs in the paddock and feedlot are weighed on average fortnightly into lines with the feedlot having the most intensive weighing regime.

When it comes to selling the lambs the Stanichs don't concentrate on particular times but are rather spread out throughout the year, when target weights are reached, as the lambs are purchased in at all different times of the year.

Mr Stanich said they aimed to have all the 2019-drop lambs sold by July/August this year so everything was emptied out ready for this year's lambs when the trading season begins.

Finishing second in the large crossbred category for a second year running were Sergio, Mary, Michael and Alison Lucchesi, SD & MT Lucchesi, Kulin.

They delivered 4558 lambs averaging 21.49kg that gained 90.77 points.

The Kulin operation mates 3000 Merino ewes annually to Poll Dorset and White Suffolk sires from the Narembeen-based Cheetara stud.

Michael Lucchesi said they purchase in all their ewes and they have to be large-framed, roomy animals.

"We lamb in March/April and wean our lambs in June/July depending on the season," Mr Lucchesi said.

"If it is a good season they stay on the ewes a little longer and we try to sell them as suckers if they are in the right condition.

"Last year we weaned our lambs onto some good pastures and then finished them in a feedlot on a lupin/barley ration.

"We put them in the feedlot at 38kg plus liveweight and turn them out at 47-48kg liveweight.

Last year the family sold its first few lines at the end of August/early September with the last lines going off the farm in February and they use Westcoast Wool & Livestock, Kulin agent Barry Gangell to help with bookings to WAMMCO.

Third in the large crossbred supplier section was the Heggaton family, Evergreen Grazing Co, BreederBEST Genetics, Kojonup, with 10,734 lambs averaging 23.24kg that totalled 89.84 points.

Wongan Hills operation Daybron Farm owned and operated by the Millsteed family this year won the medium crossbred supplier category.

The Millsteed family supplied 1734 lambs averaging 22.50kg to WAMMCO and finished on 90.46 points.

David Millsteed said it was a pleasant surprise to win the award with their 2019-drop White Suffolk-Merino cross lambs which averaged $163 a head.

The Millsteeds run 4800 Merino ewes based on their own Mocardy bloodlines and for the past two years they have joined them to White Suffolk sires they breed in from their nucleus flock of White Suffolk ewes.

Mr Millsteed said the lambs were dropped in July and weaned at 12 weeks of age on to clover based pastures.

Once the operation's lupin stubbles become available in late November/December their lambs are turned out onto these until March.

Mr Millsteed said they sold their first line of 2019-drop lambs in February and sold about two-thirds straight off the lupin stubbles.

"The lambs we couldn't sell off the stubbles were run through a feedlot and fed pellets for a short period to get them up to weight and we ended up selling our last line in June," Mr Millsteed said.

The Millsteeds used Elders, Wongan Hills agent Jeff Brennan to help with bookings with WAMMCO and draft their lambs for sale.

Just 0.09 points behind the Millstead family and claiming second place in the medium crossbred category on 90.37 points were Brad, Sylvia and Lach Patterson, Bullock Hills Pastoral, Woodanilling, after they supplied 2160 MPM blood lambs to WAMMCO averaging 21.21kg.

Brad (left) and Lach Patterson, Bullock Hills Pastoral Co, Woodanilling, placed second in the medium crossbred supplier category, Ashley Hobbs, A & L Hobbs, Brookton, placed third in the small Merino supplier and Liz Heggaton, Evergreen Grazing Co, Katanning, finished third in the large crossbred supplier section. They were congratulated on their wins by WAMMCO supply and development manager Rob Davidson.

The Pattersons have supplied the majority of their lambs to WAMMCO in the past two years mainly through May and June with the aim of bringing cash-flow to the business at that time of the year.

Lach Patterson said they dropped their lambs in June and then weaned in September and from there they have to look after themselves.

"We shore our 2019-drop lambs in October and then early May before they entered the feedlot prior to sale," Lach said.

"Over the summer period they were run on stubbles and perennial pastures before being introduced to a bit of grain in March and finished in a feedlot for two to three weeks before sale."

The Pattersons introduce the lambs to the feedlot at 40-45kg liveweight and aim to turn them out at about 55kg liveweight but Brad said this year they were a bit lighter at about 50kg because of the season.

Brad said one of their best investments in recent times has been an auto drafter which has made their lamb operation much more efficient.

"I can now weigh and draft lambs into and out of the feedlot by myself with a couple of dogs when others are tied up with seeding, which is really cost effective," he said.

"Our ultimate aim is to get a Merino lamb off as a sucker and we are getting closer to that, but a lot depends on the season."

Third in the medium crossbred supplier category was the Shackley family, Barry Shackley & Co, Woodanilling.

WAMMCO supply and development manager Rob Davidson (left) congratulated Barry Shackley, Barry Shackley & Co, Woodanilling, on the Shackley family finishing third in the medium crossbred supplier section.

The Shackleys supplied 1365 lambs averaging 23.07kg which finished on 89.96 points.

After finishing third in the medium crossbred supplier category in 2018/19, Jim and Tim Alexander and family, JD & TC Alexander, Beverley, claimed the top spot in the small crossbred supplier category when they finished on a score of 86.13 points for the 726 lambs averaging 21.94kg they supplied.

Jeff Murray (left), Beverley, accepted the Alexander family's, JD & TC Alexander, Beverley, award for placing first in the small crossbred supplier section. With him is WAMMCO director Brad Ipsen, Manjimup.

The Alexanders, who have been supplying lambs to WAMMCO since 1977 run a fairly simple prime lamb operation, according to Jim Alexander, which involves running a Merino ewe flock which is joined to both Merino and Sandown Prime SAMM lambs.

Mr Alexander said they drop their Prime SAMM cross lambs in June and wean them in October.

The lambs are then shorn at the beginning of November before they are turned out on to stubbles and they don't take any notice of them again until January.

Mr Alexander said their aim was to sell their first lines of lambs straight off the stubbles in January.

"When the stubbles have run their race in February we start feeding their lambs which are left before selling them and most of these later lambs are sold by April," he said.

A key element in the Alexander's program is they weigh everything before it leaves to ensure they hit their target weight.

"We weigh everything before it goes to WAMMCO and the lambs only leave the property if they weigh more than 47kg liveweight," Mr Alexander said.

Second place in this category went to JA Russell, Esperance, which achieved 84.87 points for the 744 lambs it supplied averaging 23.97kg.

The lambs sold by the Esperance operation were a mix of both Prime SAMM and Prime SAMM-Merino types bred from Tiarri Prime SAMM and Westwood Poll Merino bloodlines.

Farm manager Phil Chamberlain said the lambs were dropped in early March and June and then weaned in October.

"We do try to get them off as suckers if we can, but the season last year didn't allow us to get many off, we probably only sold 25pc as suckers," Mr Chamberlain said.

The lambs which were kept were shorn and put on to stubbles in early December before they went into a feedlot and fed a barley/lupin ration.

"We put them in the feedlot at more than 35kg liveweight and tried to sell them out of it at 50kg liveweight," Mr Chamberlain said.

"We put 75pc of our 2019-drop lambs through the feedlot and started selling them out of the feedlot in February and the last line went in July."

Third place in the small crossbred supplier category went to Gamble & Co, Wyalkatchem, on 84.40 points

The operation supplied 900 lambs which averaged 22.17kg.

Like the crossbred categories this year there wasn't much separating the placings in the two Merino categories.

The number one position in the large Merino supplier section was secured by Beau and Michele Waddell and their son-in-law and daughter Russell and Sonia Harding, B & M Waddell, Newdegate.

The operation supplied 971 Merino lambs averaging 23.62kg to WAMMCO in 2019/20 and they finished on a score of 84.81 points to take first place.

The operation, which has reduced its flock size due to water supplies, runs a Kolindale blood ewe flock.

They have joined up to 2100 ewes but this season will only join 1500 head when the rams go in on Valentine's Day.

Mr Harding said they drop their lambs in July and hold them for about 12 months before selling them.

"We lamb in July so they drop onto green feed and then wean the lambs onto stubbles at the end of October/November to give them the best chance," Mr Harding said.

Prior to weaning, to set the lambs' rumens up, they are introduced to grain (barley/lupin mix) using lick feeders.

Mr Harding said they have feeders with a lupin/barley mix in them in their paddocks all the time to supplementary feed their sheep to ensure they are always in good condition and they are never having to play catch up.

"The past three seasons have been a bit tight, so keeping the feed up has definitely helped," Mr Harding said.

The operation aims to sell its lambs from June through to August.

The top drafts usually go straight off the paddock while the tail end is finished in a feedlot on pellets.

Mr Harding said they aim to sell their lambs at 50kg liveweight and they have forward bookings at WAMMCO of 200 head at a time although they can adjust the numbers to make sure they are hitting the specifications.

"We spend time weighing them each time they go out the gate to make sure we are hitting the target weights," Mr Harding said.

After winning the larger Merino supplier category in 2018/19, Nathan and Wendy Brown, MD & FC Brown, Boonoke West Merino and Poll Merino stud, Jerramungup, had to settle for second place this time when they achieved a score of 84.47 points.

Nathan Brown (left), MD & FC Brown, Jerramungup, placed second in the large Merino supplier section and Veronica Reck and Phil Chamberlain, JA Russell, Esperance, placed second in the small crossbred supplier category. They were congratulated on their placings by WAMMCO director Tom Lynch, Hyden.

In 2019/20 the Browns supplied 955 lambs which averaged 22.82kg to WAMMCO.

The lambs were the Brown's second drop of Merino lambs to go through their specially built feedlot which was fully completed last year and includes two Bretton auto feeders.

The Browns lambed down 7500 ewes, including 1000 stud ewes, which had all been joined to Merino rams and their aim is to breed a good productive Merino with good size and a quality medium wool.

The operation's lambs are dropped in July/August and their 2019-drop were weaned in mid-October onto an oats cropped planted in August.

The lambs were shorn in December and run on stubbles before the Browns put their first draft of lambs into the feedlot at the end of December, where they were fed a lupin/barley ration and Rabar concentrated mineral pellets.

Mr Brown said they put the lambs into the feedlot earlier and at lighter weights last year due to tight feed and water supplies.

"They were going in at about 36-38kg liveweight and we then weighed them every three weeks taking off and selling anything that weighed more than 48kg," Mr Brown said.

"We sold our first line at the end of February and from there turned them off pretty quickly with the last line gone before April."

Pingaring operation Thompson Entities finished third in the larger Merino supplier category on 84.27 points after supplying 797 lambs averaging 22.58kg to WAMMCO in 2019/20.

Kathie-Anne and Alan Thompson, Thompson Entities, Pingaring, placed third in the large Merino supplier section and were congratulated on their win by WAMMCO marketing manager Damien Giumelli.

The final category - small Merino supplier - was won by Wade and Jess Brown and Wade's parents Trevor and Carol, TM & CA Brown, Jerramungup, who placed second in the large Merino supplier section in 2018/19.

The Browns finished on 84.26 points after delivering 435 Merino lambs averaging 22.13kg to WAMMCO.

The family runs a 4000-head Merino ewe flock based on Boonoke West Merino bloodlines of which 3000 were joined to Merino rams while the remainder were joined to Coolalee rams.

The operation lambs in June/July and then the lambs are weaned in late September onto standing vetch which has been knocked down.

In late December the Browns put self-feeders into the paddocks and start feeding them Milne Feed pellets plus peas or lupins.

Wade Brown said once they have finished harvest they start to take off the heaviest lambs (more than 40kg) in January and start preparing them for sale.

"When we take the heaviest lambs off we shear them and they are finished for three to four weeks on feeders adlib in a smaller area on the same mix and we aim to sell them out at 52kg liveweight," Mr Brown said.

"When we sell some, we introduce more to our feedlot set up and we are always weighing the lambs out of the feedlot."

The Browns sold the first draft of their 2019-drop lambs in January and the last line was sold in March.

Second place in this category went to the Thomas family, Redhill Farming Estate, Pingrup, which supplied 468 lambs averaging 23.14kg that accrued 83.44 points.

Mike Thomas, Redhill Farming Estate, Pingrup, was congratulated on the family's second place in the small Merino supplier category by WAMMCO chairman Craig Heggaton.

The top result for the Thomas family was a surprise and came off the back of them lotfeeding their Merino lambs for the first time.

Simon Thomas, who farms with his father Mike, said they were mainly wether lambs they had bred themselves which they sold to WAMMCO, but they also purchased in some Merino lambs and ran them through the feedlot as well.

The Thomas family run a breeding flock of 7500 Merino ewes based on East Mundalla bloodlines of which 4800 to 5000 ewes are joined to Merinos and the balance is joined to terminal sires.

The operation lambs in March/April and the lambs are shorn and weaned in August.

Mr Thomas said they have slowly transitioned away from keeping their wethers to hogget age and getting a wool clip off them over the past couple of years.

"We started selling them as store lambs and then last year we decided to feedlot and grow them out," he said.

"We are leasing a property which has a feedlot on it and we hadn't used it so we decided to set it up and give it a go and it certainly paid off."

Prior to going into the feedlot the lambs were run on stubbles.

Mr Thomas said they put the lambs they bred into the feedlot on February 15 and the ones they purchased in went in later.

In the feedlot the lambs were fed on Kojonup feed pellets and they used Nutrien Livestock's Mark Warren to help draft them up for sale.

Mr Thomas said they sold their first line out of the feedlot in early March and the last line was sold in early April.

"The good ones didn't spend much more than three weeks in the feedlot," he said.

The Hobbs family, A & L Hobbs, Brookton, finished third in the small Merino supplier section on 83.29 points.

The Hobbs delivered 502 lambs which averaged 23.35kg to WAMMCO in the 2019/20 year.