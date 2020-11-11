Markets open up for whole grain wheat

AEGIC general manager research and technical services Ken Quail said incorporating Australian whole grain wheat into Asian products was a great opportunity for Asian processors and Australian growers alike.

AN increasing demand for Australian wheat is being driven by Chinese flour millers and food manufacturers that are taking advantage of mounting consumer interest in healthy whole grain products.

A recent virtual seminar hosted by the Australian Export and Grains Innovation Centre (AEGIC) attracted about 40 representatives from the Chinese flour and food industries who were keen to learn about the benefits of using Australian wheat for whole grain foods.

Participants were given an overview of the health benefits of whole grain flour and the advantages of Australian white wheat.

Previous AEGIC research proved that Australian white wheat is best for whole grain bread in appearance and flavour when compared with competitor red wheat from origins such as North America and the Black Sea.

Millers were provided with practical technical information about the best approaches for effectively milling whole grain flour using Australian wheat.

AEGIC research into incorporating whole grain flour in Asian products, including bread, instant noodles, steamed buns and youtiao - a type of fried breadstick popular across Asia - was delivered.

AEGIC general manager research and technical services Ken Quail said incorporating Australian whole grain wheat into Asian products was a great opportunity for Asian processors and Australian growers alike.

"There is growing interest in the health benefits of whole grains," Dr Quail said.

"Over the next decade, we expect increased consumption of whole grain products across all Asian markets.

"By 2030 whole grain products could be 10 per cent of the bread market in Asia, a potential one million metric tonne market worth $360 million in total."

Speakers at the seminar included AEGIC business manager analytical services Hayfa Salman, senior miller Mathew Rees and baking scientist Sabrina Lim.

Dr Quail said Australia was the world's only major exporter of white wheat.

"Most other wheat exporting countries grow wheat with a darker red bran colour," he said.

"This gives us a strategic advantage for whole grain products because of the superior colour and flavour attributes of Australian wheat in whole grain products.

"Demonstrating that Australian white wheat is the best option for whole grain food - and providing useful information about how to use it - makes it more likely that buyers will choose Australian wheat."