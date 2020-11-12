WAMMCO sees light at end of COVID tunnel

WAMMCO marketing manager Damien Giumelli gave a presentation at last month's international annual general meeting and discussed the effects of COVID-19 on markets and future outlooks.

THE past 10 months haven't been easy for WAMMCO International when it comes to dealing with its international markets, but there is some light at the end of the tunnel according to its marketing manager Damien Giumelli.

Speaking at the co-operative's annual general meeting last month Mr Giumelli said COVID-19 had impacted the business since January/February and it was still having an impact today but it managed to see some positives in some markets.

The biggest impact of COVID-19 on the WAMMCO business has been the collapse of the food service and restaurant markets where a lot of its high value meat gets consumed.

Mr Giumelli said the collapse of this industry was a real challenge for the business but they had worked hard to divert that product into other channels such as retail trade.

"Through our contacts and good development of the North American market it has allowed us to easily divert our high value cuts such as our french racks into retail which is a good thing as the last thing we wanted to do is put racks into the freezer unsold as it is a no win situation," he said.

"Initially there was demand in this sector caused by panic buying but from there consumers had a bit more time on their hands, were socially distancing, staying at home and doing a lot more cooking at home and therefore started looking at different proteins to cook and that included lamb.

"We don't know where the situation is going to end up as COVID-19 is still very strong around the world and is a volatile situation, so we still have a long road infront of us but because of the work we have done in our markets in the past it is easier."

Mr Giumelli said they had seen some resilience in the co-operative's core markets especially North America and China in recent months, while the Middle East has struggled.

Collectively North America, China and the Middle East make up 73 per cent of the WAMMCO's business.

North Amercia is the co-operative's largest market by value and is a very important market for the high value, high end cuts and it has seen reasonable growth the past 10 months since COVID-19 kicked off.

Mr Giumelli said despite all of the difficulties they had with COVID-19 there had been growth in the North American market.

"Not only has it assisted us to take products from other markets but we have also seen our sales increase to that market of those high value cuts," he said.

China has also been good to WAMMCO through this period despite the initial issues and ranks as the co-operative's largest market by volume.

Mr Giumelli said China had become a powerhouse of the world protein market with it currently importing and consuming a quarter of the world's traded meat.

"It is Australia's biggest sheepmeat market by volume and value," he said.

There are a couple of reasons why it has become such a big market and that is its rising population and also rising income levels in the country.

African swine fever (ASF) has also had a big impact on the China market as consumers have looked to other proteins instead of pork.

Mr Giumelli said rising incomes and ASF had helped lift demand for sheepmeat imports to China.

"China is an important market to us as we do get good returns from China but there is high degree of political risk as we have already seen with Australian barley and beef access," he said.

"So we are doing everything we can at Katanning to ensure we are dotting all the 'I's and crossing all the 'T's in terms of packaging, regulations and documentations to make sure we to adhere to what the Chinese government requires."

He said sometimes they were asked if WAMMCO was too reliant on China (it takes 33pc of volume) and if they were doing too much business there.

"The answer to this question is no as there is no other market around the world that will give us the same returns on that portion of the carcase which we used to call low value off-cuts," Mr Giumelli said.

"There are opportunities for some of these products in other markets but they will not be giving us the returns and the level of demand that China does."

While the China and North American markets have been good the Middle East market has suffered as it relies a lot on the food service sector especially in the likes of Dubai.

Mr Giumelli said the market had taken some time to recover but they had seen some light at the end of the tunnel and had started to do some shipments there again.

"We have seen transference of products away from the Middle East to the US in particular and China to some extent."

In another positive for WAMMCO it is also expecting to see growth in the Australian domestic market in the next 12 months.

"We have recently signed a new contract to supply Costco for its new Perth store and we started supplying there a couple of weeks ago, so this is an exciting development for us," Mr Giumelli said.

Costco has 12 stores in Australia and Perth is the number one site by value at the present time and number two site for meat and it has plans to open another store in Perth.

Looking into the future Mr Giumelli said WAMMCO believed demand from its core markets would keep growing in the long-term.

"Short-term we don't know what is going to happen with COVID and it will continue to impact business in the foreseeable future, but long-term with population growth and rising incomes, demand should rise," he said.

However one challenge WAMMCO will face in the near future with its EU market is BREXIT.

"It is set to happen on January 1, 2021 deal or no deal, the UK is leaving and it will cause disruption to the market," Mr Giumelli said.

"If there is a deal the thinking is that will probably be the best outcome, if there is no deal and a hard BREXIT there will be no arrangements in place for the UK to export domestic sheep production into the EU and at the moment it exports a third of its domestic production into the EU.

"If they don't have arrangements in place then that meat has to go somewhere either consumed in the UK or exported to other markets which will cause disruption.

"Beyond that the EU has said the break-up of the allocation of Australia's 19,186mt will be allocated 80pc to the UK and 20pc to the EU.

"So that will be quite a significant reduction in market access to the EU we will face on January 1.

"Currently Australia exports 30pc of its quota to the EU and 70pc to the UK so the access will be less than what we have now."