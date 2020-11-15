Doubts over Donnelly water availability

A FORMER director general of the Department of Water has cast doubts over forecast future availability of 9.3 gigalitres of water for the $80 million Southern Forests Irrigation Scheme (SFIS) near Manjimup.

Hydrologist Kim Taylor, who headed the Department of Water 2008-10 as director general, last week claimed the Department of Water and Environmental Regulation (DWER) modelling of Donnelly River flows out to 2030 for the SFIS, appeared "flawed" to him.

The modelling appeared not to have taken sufficient account of diminishing groundwater levels into the future as a result of the South West's drying climate, Mr Taylor claimed.

He described the SFIS as a "massive gamble on future streamflows" using $58m in taxpayers' money through promised Federal and State government grants.

Mr Taylor's claims about the accuracy of DWER's modelling on which the SFIS is based, came as the Southern Forests Irrigation Co-operative (SFIC) - created in 2017 to own and operate the project under the Water For Food progam - called for expressions of interest for round two of water sales.

Expressions of interest are for a share of the remaining unallocated 1.7gl of water available, according to DWER's modelling, under the scheme.

As previously reported in Farm Weekly, in late 2017 and early 2018 about 70 local landowners signed 90 contracts with the SFIC for a total allocation of just under 7.8gl of scheme water.

Based on winter and summer irrigation season one-off "subscriptions" of $1000 and $1400 per megalitre, they paid more than $200,000 as a two per cent deposit on the contracts.

Annual water charges under the scheme are $187/ml to $217/ml.

Since the initial water sales, a couple of successful applicants have dropped out of the scheme and their allocations are added to water available for round two.

Further landowners wanting scheme water allocated from two proposed gravity fed pipelines into farm dams over a November-May "summer" period and July-October "winter" period, have until Friday, December 18, to respond by completing a letter of intent available on the SFIC website.

The SFIS was predicated on a 2016 economic analysis prediction, confirmed by DWER catchment modelling released in December 2018, that up to 9.3gl a year is available in the Donnelly River east of Manjimup from runoff in forest areas that is not available to agriculture.

Water is proposed to be pumped from the Donnelly River during specified high-flow periods to a 15gl storage dam proposed to be built across Record Brook, a tributary in the Donnelly State Forest.

From there it is proposed to be pumped up to two header dams on ridgelines to feed into 250 kilometres of underground pipeline to deliver it to paying customers up to 40 kilometres away.

The DWER modelling has been interpreted to indicate the 9.3gl will be available out to 2030 with up to 95 per cent certainty sufficient water flows will exist for annual SFIS extraction and the river environment.

But last week Mr Taylor said he did not believe the 95pc reliability prediction.

Reducing groundwater levels into the future in the South West will influence the volume of surface runoff into streams in the Donnelly River catchment, he claimed.

DWER's own stream gauging in the Donnelly River at Chappel's Bridge, near where water is proposed to be pumped from the river for the SFIS, showed 95pc reliability was unlikely, Mr Taylor claimed.

"The modelling released in December 2018 showed that the scheme would not be able to supply 9gl of water at a high reliability in my view, it could only supply water at a reliability of about 50-70pc of years by 2030 under a dry or medium rainfall scenario," Mr Taylor said.

"Based on stream flows actually gauged in the Donnelly River over the past 10 years, the scheme would only have been able to supply the required water in about 40pc of years - that's on DWER's own figures.

"By 2030, the reliability would be much less due to rainfall reductions, it would probably be down to about 20pc or less in my view.

"It means that rather than the scheme being able to provide 9gl per year, based on the stream flows of the past 10 years, the scheme would only be able to provide about 6gl a year now and be only able to provide about 3gl a year or less by 2050.''

SOUTHERN Forests Irrigation Co-operative (SFIC) is "very comfortable" with Donnelly River catchment modelling accuracy, according to its chairman Harvey Giblett and chief executive officer Jeremy Bower.

They confirmed the SFIC, once it became aware of claims by hydrologist Kim Taylor, had asked the Department of Water and Environmental Regulation (DWER) to review its data on which the Southern Forests Irrigation Scheme (SFIS) is based.

"DWER has reaffirmed its data and we are very comfortable with that and pushing ahead with the scheme because it is not just DWER's assessment of the data, it has also been endorsed by the CSIRO and the Bureau of Meteorology," Mr Bowers said.

DWER's modelling complied with recognised standards and its responses to the SFIC about its accuracy had been "consistent", he said.

Concerns the scheme would damage the river environment were unfounded, Mr Bower pointed out, because specified environmental flows were prioritised, with water only able to be diverted for the SFIS after environmental flows were maintained.

"With a drying climate this project is only going to become more important into the future," Mr Bower said.

Apart from irrigation, the project will have significant economic benefit for the area with potential to create more than 300 jobs during the construction phase and the storage dam and surrounds a likely major tourist drawcard, he said.

Mr Bower said the SFIC was compiling a register of companies interested in applying for tenders for construction of the scheme, with priority given to local firms where possible.

Mr Giblett, a Manjimup orchardist who has been involved in trying to find and provide additional water for horticulture and farming since he joined a community committee in 2013, pointed out DWER sent similar information to the SFIC and to Mr Taylor and opponents of the SFIS.

"We were happy with the response and we've basically operated under their (DWER) guidance and the figures they have given us since day one," Mr Giblett said.

"We just wanted them to verify the data and that's what they have done and we are happy with that.

"No one can say there's not going to be dry years into the future - we've already had some, 2010 was a very dry year where self supply users never got their dams full and I was one of them.

"There's bound to be other years ahead of us that are going to be very dry too.

"The beauty of the scheme is it's additional water we don't have access to now, but we'll have some opportunity in a future year like 2010 or 1987 where it might not be the whole amount, but at least there will be some additional water that could well save our businesses."

Mr Giblett said a report on the tourism and social benefits of the SFIS, which the Environment Protection Authority (EPA) had asked for, would be submitted later this month.

In April last year the EPA determined the SFIS application will be considered by public environmental review (PER), its highest level of scrutiny.

The PER process will involve a six-week public exhibition and comment period before a recommendation is made to Environment Minister Stephen Dawson who has the final say on whether the SFIS goes ahead or not.