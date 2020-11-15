Three families to buy top Calingiri farm

A PREMIUM Wheatbelt property is under contract to three individual buyers, setting another recent example of farming families competing with institutional capital and high net worth individuals in a tight market.

It follows two Kojonup farm auctions which saw local farmers dig deep into their pockets to acquire prime parcels.

Carani Farms, Calingiri, owned by Adrian Brennan, spans 3585.91 hectares, with 2557ha being arable.

In total the property is set to sell for $11.83 million, equating to $3299 per hectare or $4626 an arable hectare.

Elders Real Estate senior real estate executive - rural Simon Cheetham and sales representative Kris Teakle were appointed to handle the marketing campaign.

While Mr Cheetham declined to comment on the prices offered or name the likely buyers, Farm Weekly understands Carani Farms is set to be purchased in three parcels:

- Gary Whyte, Konnongorring, is the proposed buyer of Robbies and Dix, offering $7.4m.

As the properties span 2565.81ha (1721ha arable), the price equates to about $2884/ha ($4300 per arable hectare).

- Calingiri locals Lincoln and Jade Mead offered $2.6m for Harrogate.

This parcel covers 615ha (492ha arable), making the deal equal about $4228/ha ($5285 per arable hectare).

- Ian Metcalf, Wyalkatchem, is the likely purchaser of Carani, offering $1.83m.

Measuring 405ha (344ha arable), this parcel equates to about $4518/ha ($5320 per arable hectare).

The properties are due to settle in early 2021.

"I can confirm the Carani Farms aggregation is under contract, although cannot disclose prices paid or buyer details," Mr Cheetham said.

Carani Farms came to market in August 2020 and Mr Cheetham said there was a huge amount of interest in the properties since they went under contract in September.

"The properties received an overwhelming level of interest during the marketing campaign, with more than 50 interested parties and the majority of those undertaking an inspection," Mr Cheetham said.

"The majority of the interest came from local farmers, although there was significant corporate and investor interest."

The property was advertised as four parcels, with options to sell separately, as a whole or a combination.

There was interest in the entire property.

Mr Cheetham said offering Carani Farms in this way provided a bigger and broader window of buyers and price.

"The sellers and Elders Real Estate agreed from our first meeting that marketing the property as available as a whole, as well as in four parcels was the best strategy, as this would help to open up the opportunity to the highest number of potential buyers," he said.

"Doing so certainly helped to increase the level of interest from buyers, with plenty of farming families seeing it as an excellent expansion opportunity.

"As well as receiving interest from farmers local to the Calingiri and Wongan Hills areas, there was plenty of interest from people farming further afield who recognised the area as being very reliable."

In comparison to the annual Rural Bank Farmland Values report, these proposed prices suggest a slight dip in the Victoria Plains rural market.

In 2019, Rural Bank reported land in Victoria Plains to be valued at $4604/ha.

This was a major jump from its 2018 report, which recorded land values at $4075/ha and are more reflective of the prices offered for the Carani Farms parcels.

Carani Farms was marketed as being a highly productive property, with slightly undulating country.

Soils were mostly easy working, medium loam and duplex soils, including loamy gravels, loamy clays and yellow to brown sands over clay.

Water was a key feature of the property, with reliable underground supply from numerous bores and a soak, as well as three dams on Harrogate.

The property was well suited to a mixed cropping and sheep enterprise, with almost all paddocks having toughs.

In recent years about 1500 Merino ewes plus lambs have grazed the country and this year saw 2162ha being cropped.