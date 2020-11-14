Summer Green is one that must be seen

WITH water, a great location and being well set up for cattle - Summer Green represents a great opportunity, with additional lease land available.

The four separate titles offer many opportunities to purchase either the total property or just land excluding the homestead and improvements on 47 hectares.

Summer Green is a well-located cattle property situated eight kilometres east of Jurien Bay.

Being close to the coast ensures consistent high rainfall which has averaged 550-600 millimetres over the past 20 years.

As suggested in the property's name, kikuyu and couch grasses provide summer feed well into the warm months, coupled with established perennial grasses which have been planted, meaning the property is considered highly reliable.

Complementing the purchase is immediately adjacent lease land of 480 hectares, with five years being offered for free.

The property has two excellent bores (plus another one on the lease block) and 25 freshwater soaks (along with seven on the lease block), which makes it an ideal fattening cattle property.

It is extremely well fenced with great access to all paddocks.

There is a good mix of soils which consist of sandy clays, gravel sands and sandy loams, all of which are very productive with the owners ensuring that all of the property has reached its potential.

The homestead is a key feature of the property.

It sits high on the hill overlooking the entire property with an easterly aspect.

It is a well-kept, sandstone block residence with well-maintained gardens and lawns.

The working improvements consist of very adequate machinery and hay storage and a workshop with a very good set of cattle yards.

The owners run a breeding herd of 300-400 head annually and are reluctantly selling the property to reduce their workload and downsize.

They have spent countless hours bringing this wonderful property into its current condition and the new purchasers will be presented with a turnkey operation.