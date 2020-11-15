Top end horticulture opportunity on offer

THE Kimberley Produce property provides a rare opportunity to acquire a fully operational horticulture business in a tightly held area of Western Australia.

The Kununurra region is renowned for its highly productive soils, climate conducive to high yielding crops and reliable supply of water.

Kimberley Produce is on Weero Road, about 10 kilometres from Kununurra and 100km from the nearest port in Wyndham.

The property has 3.5km of bitumen road frontage, which provides year-round access to the property for delivery of inputs and the outloading of produce.

Kununurra is 49 metres above sea level.

The average annual temperature is 28.8 degrees Celsius.

Rainfall is about 720 millimetres a year, which mainly falls in the wet season, usually from November/ December to February/ March.

The traditional levee/red complex soils have a surface layer of brown sandy loam overlying a brown sandy loam to sandy clay loam and a red sandy loam.

The primary root zone is 50 centimetres with a readily available water holding capacity of 45mm.

Infiltration is good with moderate subsoil drainage.

The property is flat with active drainage lines and generally has falls from the east to the west away from the river.

Kimberley Produce comes with a 3456 megalitre water licence which supplies water year-round on lots 10 and 11.

The watering system has been designed with the following parameters:

The capacity for complete irrigation of the entire property within a maximum of 16 hours per day;

A peak water requirement is calculated using 16mm evaporation from a class A pan evaporimeter;

The maximum design can deliver 240 litres of water per tree per day, with the rate per tree determined by water infiltration rates on the three different soil types;

The main line uses a maximum 300mm down to 200mm, with the submain being a maximum 160mm down to 80mm and the laterals are 25mm poly pipe to a maximum 130 metres length from the submain; and

Pump details include two Monarch of 75 kilowatt variable speed pumps and one submersible 20kW back-up pump.





Kimberley Produce is in full production with planting comprising:

90 hectares of Cavendish bananas;



16ha of Ray, Flame and Rio red flesh grapefruit;



12ha of Kensington, Pride, R2E2 and Honey gold mangoes; and



1ha of Red Lady papaya.

Accommodation is commensurate to the operations including two four-bedroom residences, a two-bedroom manager's residence and a two-bedroom portable accommodation unit.

Operational infrastructure includes a large 1431 square metre main packing shed incorporating three offices, five cool rooms, a workshop and mezzanine storage area and banana packing area with a dehandling area, two washing baths and a grading wheel.

The property is offered as a going concern on a walk-in, walk-out basis with a full complement of plant and equipment.

Kimberley Produce will be available for possession in February 2021.