Picturesque rural escape has it all

THIS stunning small acreage property is in the upper reaches of the Ferguson Valley in the increasingly popular locality of Wellington Mill.

The delightful country cottage gardens will fill the soul with joy.

Entering through the rustic gate to the front door of the homestead, which was constructed in 1902, a wide hallway entrance with the original timber floorboards provides a welcoming ambience.

The dining/lounge area flows out through the French doors onto the decking.

This provides a classic 'take your breath away moment' as you have the first glimpse of the stunning view and the lawns and gardens which meander down to an expansive dam.

The main bedroom includes an upgraded ensuite with a walk-in wardrobe, split-system air-conditioning and a ceiling fan.

All the bedrooms are spacious.

The separate, affectionately known as 'fifty cent room' is an octagonal-shaped, enclosed entertainment area with a bar and sink and is accessed from the north-facing outdoor decked area.

The property is also home to the well-renowned, self-contained two-bedroom, one-bathroom Quince Cottage, providing a private getaway for family, guests or perhaps some extra income (subject to appropriate approvals).

There is a substantial amount of infrastructure that will also attract horse enthusiasts and the farmer in you, including a powered 24 metre x 10.5m general purpose shed which incorporates four stables, a tack room, wash bay and a feed storage/hay shed.

There's also a 20m x 10m general purpose shed with a workshop; a 9m x 5m garage; a Berry Shed which has power and air-conditioning; a 10m x 5m old dairy which has been converted into shearing facilities; 14 solar panels of 3.4kVA; a chicken pen; 40m x 25m dressage arena with Doral Mineral Sands sand base; cattle and sheep yards and an enclosed bitumen tennis court.

Water is a major feature and includes a large dam, a well, three soaks and a 90,000 litre concrete rainwater tank.

A winter creek flows through the property, filling the dam on its way to the Ferguson River.

The landscape is slightly undulating, with magnificent rich chocolate loam soil types and plenty of trees including peppermint, marri and willow trees.

The boundary fencing is new and the property is divided into seven internal paddocks.

If you're considering escaping to the country, this property could be just what you're looking for.